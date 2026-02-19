Viral Video: Rajpal Yadav Dances To Salman Khan-Rani Mukerji's <i>Teri Chunariya</i> At Niece's Pre-Wedding Function After Bail

Actor Rajpal Yadav was released from Tihar Jail on Tuesday, twelve days after he surrendered in a case involving a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce and loan default. The Delhi High Court granted him interim bail on Monday, giving him temporary relief in the long-running financial dispute connected to his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata. Now, a video of Rajpal Yadav dancing at his niece's wedding in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, his ancestral village, has gone viral.

The 54-year-old is seen dancing to the song Teri Chunariya from Hello Brother (1999). Clad in a beige dhoti and kurta, Rajpal Yadav is all smiles as he joins the women of the house on the dance floor.

Rajpal Yadav On Humble Beginnings

The actor spoke to NDTV earlier today about his humble beginnings.

The actor was released from Tihar Jail on February 17 after depositing Rs 1.5 crore in connection with a Rs 9-crore cheque-bounce case. He had surrendered on February 5 after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking additional time to repay the amount. However, the court later suspended his sentence until March 18, granting him temporary relief.

"I was a tailor, and we have a company that stitches clothes for the Indian Army. I feel very proud that, in whatever way possible, I am able to serve my country," he said.

The actor then credited his Guru for shaping his outlook on life. "Nothing is greater than time. My Guruji taught me that if you consider anything your teacher in this world, let it be time. I respect and praise time. Whatever time has decided for me-whether it was my beginning, my present, or my future-I have faith in it. Whatever time does will be according to the situation and for my good," he said.

Rajpal also spoke about his early struggles and the support of his family. Recalling his marriage and the years that followed, he added, "In 2003, when I got married, my brothers supported the family. Some worked in the fields, some gave tuition classes, and they helped me study in Lucknow and later in Delhi. After that, I took admission in an inter-college. I completed five years there, and that phase shaped my journey."

Today, Rajpal Yadav shared his first social media post since his release. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your love and support."

Businessman Recalls Loan, Alleged Broken Promises, And Legal Battle

After Rajpal Yadav was granted interim bail, businessman Madhav Gopal Agrawal, who had loaned the money, broke his silence on the matter in an interview with News Pinch.

Agrawal said he had first met Rajpal Yadav through MP Mithilesh Kumar Katheria and was told that the actor's film Ata Pata Laapata was nearing completion. According to him, the actor had claimed that without immediate funding, "everything would go to waste".

Initially reluctant, Agrawal said he later agreed to help after Rajpal Yadav's wife, Radha, sent him emotional messages requesting support. He added that he even "cried in front of him like a child" while pleading for clarity on repayment, as he had borrowed money from others to fund the loan.

The businessman maintained that the agreement clearly stated that the amount would be repaid irrespective of the film's success or failure. "It was a loan, not an investment," he said, stressing that Rajpal Yadav had provided personal guarantees and cheques.

When the actor failed to repay on time, supplementary agreements were allegedly signed on three occasions, with fresh cheques issued each time. However, Agrawal claimed that all of them were dishonoured.

Eventually, the matter escalated, leading to Rajpal Yadav's surrender earlier this month. While he has now been granted interim bail, the case remains ongoing, with the final outcome still pending before the court.

ALSO READ | Rajpal Yadav Breaks Silence On Rs 9-Crore Debt Case: "Yeh 2012 Mein Shuru Hua, Aaj 2026 Hai"