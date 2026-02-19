Rajpal Yadav Speaks To NDTV After Getting Bail In Rs 9-Crore Debt Case: "Nothing Greater Than Time"

After walking out of Tihar Jail, actor Rajpal Yadav spoke exclusively to NDTV about his humble beginnings.

The actor was released from Tihar Jail on February 17 after depositing Rs 1.5 crore in connection with a Rs 9-crore cheque-bounce case. He had surrendered on February 5 after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking additional time to repay the amount. However, the court later suspended his sentence until March 18, granting him temporary relief.

"I was a tailor, and we have a company that stitches clothes for the Indian Army. I feel very proud that, in whatever way possible, I am able to serve my country," he said.

The actor then credited his Guru for shaping his outlook on life.

"Nothing is greater than time. My Guruji taught me that if you consider anything your teacher in this world, let it be time. I respect and praise time. Whatever time has decided for me - whether it was my beginning, my present, or my future - I have faith in it. Whatever time does will be according to the situation and for my good," he said.

Rajpal also spoke about his early struggles and the support of his family. Recalling his marriage and the years that followed, he added, "In 2003, when I got married, my brothers supported the family. Some worked in the fields, some gave tuition classes, and they helped me study in Lucknow and later in Delhi. After that, I took admission in an inter-college. I completed five years there, and that phase shaped my journey."

Today, Rajpal Yadav shared his first social media post since his release. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your love and support."

Currently, Rajpal is rejoicing at his niece's pre-wedding festivities.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Rajpal Yadav Out On Interim Bail, Spotted Dancing At Niece's Wedding In Uttar Pradesh