Why Rajpal Yadav Won't Take Names Amid Reports Of Getting Help From Salman Khan And Ajay Devgn In Rs 9-Crore Debt Case

After walking out of Tihar Jail, Rajpal Yadav chose to speak not about his legal troubles, but about gratitude.

In an exclusive interaction with NDTV, the actor addressed the wave of support he received from members of the film fraternity during one of the most challenging phases of his life.

Several prominent names - including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, David Dhawan, Sonu Sood, Guru Randhawa and Mika Singh - extended financial assistance to help him navigate the crisis.

Responding to their support, Rajpal Yadav said, "The ink had barely dried from my thumb when I came straight here to attend my niece's wedding. I did not even get a chance to invite my own people. Within 24 hours of my release, I had to get here. All those who have helped me and whose names are being taken - they have not been with me from today; they have been supporting me since the beginning of my journey in cinema and have always had my back. I do not want to make them feel small by simply saying 'thank you', because 'thank you' is a very small gesture."

Fresh out of jail, he rushed to be with his family to attend his niece's wedding.

Rajpal Yadav was released from Tihar Jail on February 17 in connection with a Rs 9-crore cheque-bounce case. He had surrendered on February 5 after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking additional time to repay the amount. The court later suspended his sentence until March 18, granting him temporary relief.

Soon after his release, the actor shared his first message on social media. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your love and support," accompanied by folded hands emoticons.

Despite the turbulence, Rajpal Yadav's professional journey continues. He was last seen in Baby John and Interrogation, and is next set to appear alongside Akshay Kumar in the horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, which is scheduled for release on April 10.

