Govinda's Nephew Reacts To His Bankruptcy Rumours: "<i>Ye Log Jisko Gareeb Bol Rahe Hain Bewakoof Hain</i>"

Rumours suggesting that Govinda is facing financial troubles have been firmly dismissed by his nephew, Vinay Anand.

Vinay Anand Calls Out "Publicity-Driven" Rumours

Speculation about Govinda's alleged bankruptcy has been circulating on social media in recent weeks, prompting widespread discussion about the actor's finances and career. Addressing the claims, Vinay Anand criticised both the rumours and those spreading them.

Speaking on the HindiRush podcast, he questioned the mindset behind such narratives. He said, "It makes me wonder what kind of people we have in our country. What kind of stories the media is writing - woh bhi ek publicity hai. Main jab social media kholun Govinda ji hi nazar aate hain. Kya stardom hai yaar."

Vinay also expressed frustration at how quickly misinformation gains traction online, adding that people often accept and circulate claims without verifying facts. According to him, the discussions are less about Govinda's actual situation and more about creating noise for publicity.

Defending Govinda's Legacy

Vinay Anand also highlighted the actor's ability to command substantial fees even today. He said, "He is a superstar. Govinda aaj woh ek jagah khade ho jaaye, Rs 25-30 lakh rupaya aaram se mil jaaye. Ye log jisko gareeb bol rahe hain ye log bewakoof hain. Log likh rahe hain Govinda sadak par aa gaye, Govinda ke saath ye ho gaya. Abe pagalon, kidhar ho, kiske liye bakwaas kar rahe ho. He is a 90s superstar who would charge in crores for films."

Recalling Govinda's financial success during the peak of his career, he added, "Jab Lokhandwala mein Rs 12-13 lakh mein flat aata tha, he used to charge Rs 1 crore for one film. How can you say ke woh sadak par aa gaye hain? 70-80 filmein karne ke baad, 5 filmon mein Govinda ne jitna kamaya shayad hi kisine kamaya hoga. Tum itne bade legend ke baare mein aise kaise bewakoofi waali baatein kar sakte ho? Mujhe bahot ajeeb lagta hai."

Vinay asserted that such rumours only misrepresent Govinda's present circumstances.

