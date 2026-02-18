Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Reveals The Only Way She Can Forgive Him After 'Cheating' Claims

Sunita Ahuja has been vocal about Govinda's extramarital affairs in several interviews by now. Recently, Govinda also reacted to all the claims made. From cheating on her to the couple heading for a divorce, Sunita Ahuja and Govinda's relationship has been on the radar for a while now. Recently, Sunita Ahuja opened up about whether she is ready to forgive Govinda.

In her recent vlog, Sunita Ahuja invited a few journalists home. She responded to one of the questions, which asked her if Govinda would be on her list of people to forgive.

She said, "You never know. He's my childhood love. Agar voh sudhar jaaye aur humare hisaab se rahe, toh main maaf kardungi usse. Mujhe yeh sab jo news mein aa raha hai, mujhe yeh sab nahi sunna hai (If he changes and lives according to our understanding, then I will forgive him. I don't want to hear all that is coming out in the news). This is not the age to go through all of this. I am going through menopause. At this time, every woman needs the support of her husband and children because her mind fluctuates. We need someone to love us and not give us stress."

Speaking of confronting Govinda, Sunita Ahuja continued, "Voh toh haske taal dete hain naa. Unka jawab toh humko samajh hi nahi aata (He just laughs and brushes it off. We don't even understand what his answer means)."

"Iski sangat kharab hai (He is in bad company). Till I managed Govinda, I used to keep him like a flower. Now there are new managers to replace me, but he's not realising that his stardom is over," added Sunita Ahuja.

Govinda On Wife Sunita Ahuja's Claims About His Extramarital Affair

Govinda responded to recent claims by his wife, Sunita Ahuja, firmly dismissing allegations of an extramarital affair and speaking about his dedication to his work and professional conduct in the film industry.

Speaking to ANI, Govinda said, "Kab nahi laga aarop mujh par? (When did I not get this accusation?)"

He added, "Jo aarop laga raha mere bachpan ka pyaar hai (The accusation is by my childhood love). In the matter of love. It never worked properly. Ab jo pyaar ho raha hai kisi ke sochne ke mutabik ye budhape ka hai (Now this love, according to someone's thinking, is old age love)."

While opening up about his professional ethics and respect for colleagues, the Hero No. 1 actor shared, "I have worked with four superstars, Miss Universe heroine. I have never looked at them. Ek meri heroine aisa nahi keh sakti ki maine tang kiya ho ya kisi ke liya apshabd keh diya ho. I thank all the artists and heroines. Meri jo films chali hai, for that I am thankful to my directors, songs, and heroines in the films. My mother was a heroine. I never misbehave with any heroines. Now she is taking the name. I have seen it. I don't like such words. Isiliye mai kshama maangta hu meri jo newcomers hai taki mai cha raha hu sabke saath kaam karu. Kahi dar na jaaye ki iske saath kaise kaam karna hai, iske production mein kaam hi nahi karenge (I apologise. My newcomers, I want to work with them. I don't want them to be afraid)."

He also shared life lessons passed down from his mother, saying, "My mother told me, Govind, if you consider the world of four members of the family, one day they will deceive you. What will you do? The world is loving you. Are they stupid? Don't they have money? Don't they have respect? I welcome all my actresses. I welcome all the actors. I am here because of you. I thank you."

Govinda also responded to the name being allegedly linked with him, saying, "Ye jo naam le rahi Komal, mai dhanyavad deta hu ki jo mai aaj saved hu, vo ek bhi shabd bahi bolti hai, vo chup hai. Itne mein to aaj kal youngsters jo hai..."

About Govinda And Sunita

Govinda and Sunita, who have been married since 1987, are proud parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband, Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut soon.

