Govinda's Daughter Reveals He Gifted Her Rs 66,500 Louis Vuitton Sunglasses: "Very Special To Me"

Star kids often grow up around glamour, but some of them truly enjoy the finer details of fashion and beauty. From designer bags collected over holidays to perfumes linked with special memories, their wardrobes often tell personal stories. For Tina Ahuja, style is not just about labels. It is about emotions, family moments and milestones she has celebrated along the way.

In a video uploaded by Hauterrfly on YouTube, Tina opened the doors of her home and gave a peek into her luxury collection. From Louis Vuitton bags to Chanel perfumes, the video was full of fun stories. But what really caught our attention was a pair of Louis Vuitton sunglasses worth over Rs 40,000 that her father, Bollywood star Govinda, gifted her.

The LV Sunglasses Gifted By Govinda

While showing her sunglasses collection, Tina Ahuja admitted that most of them are expensive. “They are all very expensive. But I think my LVs are really expensive," she said, adding that most of them were priced at more than Rs 40,000.

She then pointed to one particular Louis Vuitton pair and shared the story behind it. “This Louis Vuitton was gifted to me by my dad two years ago. He was performing at Filmfare Dubai. It was such a hit, and my company had done his costumes with one of my friends... So, he was so impressed by my work and his work. And he was like, 'Listen, I want to gift you something. And he gifted me this.'”

“So, this was gifted to me by my dad. So, it's always going to be very special to me,” she added. According to the official website of Louis Vuitton, the sunglasses are priced at Rs 66,500.

Inspired By ‘Raja Babu'

Another pair of Louis Vuitton sunglasses in her collection also has a strong connection to Govinda. Tina Ahuja revealed that it was inspired by his look in the iconic film Raja Babu.

“This is actually inspired by my dad. Yes. So, this is my favourite film by my dad, Raja Babu. And if you notice his iconic song, Mera Dil Na Todo [A Aa E Ee Mera Dil Na Todo]. He is wearing something very similar to this.”

She even recreated a part of that energy at home. “Actually, after watching his movie, his introduction shot, I made a cupboard in my room. In which I have all my perfumes, my goggles, my sunglasses. I just don't have that cap anymore. I have everything else,” Tina shared

She added that sometimes she channels that “Raja Babu energy” in the morning while getting ready.

Tina Ahuja's First Chanel Sunglasses

Tina's love for sunglasses started early. She shared that her first-ever pair was from Chanel. Her father was shooting for Bhagam Bhag in London when she bought them.

“And my father was shooting for Bhagam Bhag. And I remember that time when I bought this from Central London. So, this is my first-ever sunglasses,” she said. Tina called it a classic piece that will never go out of fashion.

Bags With Stories, Not Just Price Tags

The video was not just about sunglasses. Tina Ahuja also showcased her designer bag collection, filled with Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Burberry and Prada.

One Prada bag holds a special place in her heart. “This was the first designer bag of my life. And it was a Prada. And I was so confused because it was my first bag and I bought it with my own money,” Tina shared. She revealed that she bought it for around Rs 1,10,000 at the time, and now it costs nearly Rs 4,00,000.

Tina also showed two identical bags that came from her mother, Sunita Ahuja, by mistake. “This is my mom's bag and my mom did this blunder,” she laughed, explaining how her mother unknowingly bought the same design twice from different countries.

For Tina, every bag has a memory attached. “Nothing at all because everything is very precious to me. And everything has a memory attached,” she said when asked if she regrets any purchase.

A Perfume That Takes Her Back In Time

Tina Ahuja's fragrance collection was equally impressive. From Chanel to Tiffany and Cartier, each bottle had a story.

Talking about one particular perfume, she said it reminds her of her father's shooting days and old memories. She also mentioned how her parents both loved a version of Eternity, making it a sweet connection between them.

When it comes to hacks, Tina keeps it simple. She moisturises her skin before applying perfume so that it lasts longer. She also recently learnt about layering scents from a sales executive at Cartier and plans to try it.

At the end of the day, Tina Ahuja's luxury collection is not just about brands or price tags. Whether it is a Rs 40,000 Louis Vuitton sunglass gifted by Govinda or a first Chanel pair bought in London, each piece is tied to a memory. And that is what truly makes her collection special.

