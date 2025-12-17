Rs 35 Lakh LV Auto Bag To Rs 69,000 Prada Safety Pin, The Weirdest Fashion Launches This Year

How far would you go to purchase a bag, a pair of jeans, or footwear? 2025 was all about bizarre launches with exorbitant price tags that left social media in splits. People questioned whether luxury brands have run out of ideas and are coming up with peculiar items to create a buzz.

This year, brands pushed boundaries, not just in the design department but also in budgeting, only to realise that not every idea is brilliant. Tiniest things were launched with a thousand-dollar price tag, leaving even the trend-followers surprised (and not in a good way every time).

Kim Kardashian's Faux Hair Thong For $32 (Rs 3,100)

When people purchase undergarments, they see the size, design, comfort, material, and price. They want something that fits perfectly, keeps the nether region breathing and dry, and does not show in clothing.

Kim Kardashian, social media superstar, billionaire, and businesswoman, took designing underwear to another level when she launched faux hair panties in October 2025.

The brand labelled it - The Ultimate Bush, Faux Hair Panty.

The thong not only features faux pubic hair, but it is available in 12 colours, and customers can choose the texture of hair - curly or straight. The thongs come with a $32 (Rs 3,100) price tag.



One Legged Jeans For $440 (Rs 38,345) By Coperni

When you purchase a pair of jeans, you try them on. You verify the fit around the waist, buttocks, thighs, and legs. But you never thought to check if the jeans come with two legs or one.

Coperni, a French luxury label, launched one-legged jeans for $440 (Rs 38,345) a piece in March 2025. If you receive a pair of trousers missing a leg in the mail, you would probably ask for a refund, but the brand expected fashion enthusiasts to purchase one-legged jeans and pay a hefty price for them.

A section of social media users called it "the dumbest thing" ever.

Louis Vuitton's 'Auto Bag' For $39,000 (Rs 35 Lakh)

Louis Vuitton showcased its 'auto bag' during the runway of Summer'26 menswear collection. The mini auto bag soon took the Internet by storm. Since the show was a tribute to Indian culture, people did not mind the three-wheeler bag, but its exorbitant price of $39,000 (Rs 35 Lakh) didn't sit well with Indians.

The sculpted creation looked cute and blurred the lines between high fashion and street culture, but the jaw-dropping price tag was not justified. People joked that a person can buy an auto rickshaw in India in the price range between Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 4 lakh, and you can actually use it to commute and earn money.

Prada Crochet Safety Pin Brooch For $775 (Rs 69,000)

In November 2025, people spotted Prada selling crochet safety pins for $775 (Rs 69,000). While the luxury label quickly pulled the items from its online catalogue, people had already spotted them.

A social media user wrote, "I will once again ask rich people what it is that you are doing with your money. Because if you can't think of anything, I assure you the rest of us can."

In fact, the Internet joked that Indian grandmothers can crochet better and make a Rs 10 safety pin look better than Prada's Rs 69,000 brooch.

Moschino Ink-Leak Pocket Shirt For Rs 80,000

While purchasing a shirt or pants, we often see that they should not have stains. In fact, we ask for a replacement if we discover a stain on the apparel after signing the bill. However, in March 2025, Moschino Couture launched a shirt for men with blue pen ink stains on the pocket.

Do you know its price? Rs 80,000 for a stained shirt was the brand's idea of luxury and high fashion. Joking about it, a social media user said that an ink pen did a better job of staining school shirts in the 7th standard.

Moschino charging 80k for what my Reynolds pen did for free in 7th grade

Prada Kolhapuri Chappals For $1,500 (Rs 1.3 Lakh)

In July 2024, models walking for Prada at the Milan runway wore Kolhapuri chappals, which were priced at $1,500 (Rs 1.3 Lakh). However, there was no mention of the Indian roots and artisans associated with the footwear with an age-old history.

After the entire fiasco, Prada announced that it will launch 'Made in India' Kolhapuri sandals with a price tag of $930 (Rs 84,043). Reportedly, the brand will create 2,000 footwear pieces in Maharashtra and Karnataka under a deal.

New Age Colonialism Under the Garb of Fashion



New Age Colonialism Under the Garb of Fashion

The foreign fashion house @Prada has just launched a sandal under its own label that is virtually indistinguishable from our traditional Kolhapuri chappal—one of India's most cherished heritage crafts. By making no mention of its…

Loewe's Tomato Clutch For $3,950 (Rs 3.5 Lakh)

In June 2025, Loewe launched a tomato clutch that was titled the 'most absurd IT-bag'. It was originally handcrafted as a part of Paula's Ibiza 2025. The Loewe bag was made by moulding a metal frame. With a stem-like crown, the clutch was priced at $3,950 (Rs 3.5 Lakh). A segment of social media users dubbed the move "ridiculous".

These launches left fashion enthusiasts and trend setters curious about the blurring lines between absurdity and creativity. Gone are the days when there used to be a story behind a creation. Now it seems like anything bizarre can spark a trend, with brands selling the items for any amount they like.

