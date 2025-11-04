Prada Is Selling A Safety Pin For Rs 69,000. "Grandma Could Do Better," Pricks Internet

What are safety pins for? The little metal pins help to keep a drape together. It's a knight to avoid and manage wardrobe mishaps. The best part? You get a bunch of pins for just Rs 10 or Rs 20. If it is attached to a brooch, it costs more (depending on the design).

The reusable pins are a part of every woman's accessory bag, and many even carry them in their handbags (just in case). If you meet old Indian women, you will find a safety pin hanging from their bangles. Like Sheldon (from The Big Bang Theory) said, "It's better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it".

Since these pins are affordable and accessible, people won't give a thought if they lose one. However, if you want to own Parda's safety pin, you might have you get insurance for it (just like Apple care).

Prada's Safety Pins Cost More Than Rs 69,000

The luxury fashion brand sells accessories at an exorbitantly high price. But no one thought that a single metal safety pin brooch with knitted-thread detail and a tiny Prada charm could be priced at $775 (Rs 68,758 approx).

Many brooches are studded with diamonds or rare gems, which is why the price could be in lakhs, but Prada's brooch is merely a golden safety pin with colourful threads wrapped around it.

The internet is slamming Prada's new product. Photo: Google

Social Media Users Slam Prada's $775 Metal Safety Pin Brooch

Black Swan Sazy, an Instagram account of a fashion influencer, posted a reel mocking Prada's accessory. "I will once again ask rich people what it is that you are doing with your money. Because if you can't think of anything, I assure you the rest of us can," she said in the video.

A user commented on it, "I could make that?? Without the Prada key bit, but I could still make it."

The internet is mocking Prada's new safety pin brooch, priced at $775. Photo: Instagram

Another Internet user slammed the product and wrote, "My grandma could do it better."

While Prada has launched the product recently, the link to the product seems to be broken.

