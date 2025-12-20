How Codewords, WhatsApp Groups Exposed Coal Scam In Chhattisgarh

Secret codewords, WhatsApp chats, and seemingly harmless group names have emerged as the hidden language of corruption in Chhattisgarh, exposing multiple layers of power, money, and influence in the coal and liquor scams that have rocked the state. Investigating agencies have said that the digital trail has peeled back the curtain on a well-oiled syndicate that allegedly extorted hundreds of crores of rupees while operating in code.

NDTV had earlier reported how the liquor scam was allegedly operated through a WhatsApp group ominously dubbed the "Big Boss Group". In these group chats, key players were referred to by aliases, with "Bittu" allegedly used for Chaitanya Baghel. Cash collections, liquor consignments and payments were discussed through coded language, ensuring conversations remained cryptic even if intercepted.

Now, the coal levy scam has followed a similar playbook. The syndicate allegedly created multiple WhatsApp groups called Pal, Durg, Weekly, Tower, and Jugnu to track illegal collections and manage accounts. In these chats, investigators say, words like "Gira" or "In" were used as signals that money had been received. The Raigarh network, according to the probe, was managed by Navneet Tiwari.

1,000-Page Chargesheet Filed

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday filed a 1,000-page chargesheet in the coal levy scam against Jaychand Kosle, the private secretary of Saumya Chaurasia, who served as deputy secretary to former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The EOW alleged that Chaurasia brought Kosle, then a record keeper at the Raipur Municipal Corporation, into the Chief Minister's House specifically for collection-related work.

According to investigators, Kosle was posted at the CM House during Chaurasia's tenure and was entrusted with collecting money on her instructions. He was allegedly provided two government vehicles bearing CG-02 registration numbers to carry out these tasks.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has cited WhatsApp messages from the period between June 25, 2019, and January 31, 2020, in which syndicate members discussed sensitive matters. In one such message, Chaurasia allegedly wrote to Anil Tuteja. "Get it checked and returned immediately. Jay will take it directly to the CM and get it signed."

ACB officials said this message highlighted how Kosle was routinely assigned critical tasks, including moving important files from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and residence, ensuring their secure transport and obtaining the CM's signatures.

Extortions To The Tune Of Rs 540 Crore

The First Information Report (FIR) filed in the case and subsequent information revealed that members of the coal syndicate allegedly extorted around Rs 540 crore between 2020 and 2022 by threatening coal transporters and businessmen. The illegally collected money was then distributed among syndicate members and used to purchase properties across multiple locations.

So far, agencies have attached property worth Rs 222 crore in the scam. More than 35 people have been named as accused, and over 15 arrests have been made. Those arrested or named include suspended IAS officers Ranu Sahu and Sameer Vishnoi, Saumya Chaurasia, Suryakant Tiwari, Sunil Agarwal and others.

The charge sheet further reveals a double-levy system imposed on the coal trade. Coal washery operators were allegedly charged Rs 100 per tonne, while transporters were made to pay an additional Rs 25 per tonne when coal moved out of the washeries, forcing traders to pay commission twice. Separate offices were allegedly set up in Korba and Raigarh to streamline the collection of these illegal levies.

Investigating agencies allege that the scam was facilitated by manipulating the coal permit system, converting online permits into offline ones to extract money.