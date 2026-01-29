"Let's See His Reaction": Woman's Reel-Making Day Inside Boyfriend's Jail

Raipur Central Jail, meant to be one of the most secure institutions in Chhattisgarh, is once again under a cloud after a sensational video surfaced showing a young woman freely recording a video inside the jail's visiting room while meeting her jailed boyfriend. The video, filmed on a mobile phone that should never have entered the premises, has gone viral on social media, raising disturbing questions about jail security and official oversight.

In the viral clip, the woman is seen emotionally addressing the camera, saying, "Today is my love's birthday. I have come to the central jail to meet him. It hurts so much that he is not with me. I'm not with him on his birthday. But I've come to meet him let's see what his reaction is."

The video was allegedly shot during a conversation with her boyfriend inside the visiting room and later uploaded to her social media account, where it spread rapidly.

The inmate seen in the video has been identified as Tarkeshwar, currently lodged in Raipur Central Jail an accused in an NDPS Act case. Jail authorities have so far maintained silence on the viral video.

What has sparked outrage is not the emotional reunion but the blatant violation of jail rules. Carrying mobile phones into the visiting area is strictly prohibited. Yet the woman not only entered the premises with a phone but also recorded videos inside the jail, edited them with the song "Tu Na Ja Mere Badshah" from the film Khuda Gawah, and uploaded them online. One video was shot outside the jail before entry, followed by footage from inside, suggesting uninterrupted access to the phone.

This incident is not an isolated embarrassment for Raipur Central Jail. In recent months, multiple videos from inside the jail have gone viral, exposing a pattern of alarming laxity. A separate case involves an accused inmate Mohammad Rashid Ali alias Raja Baijhad, who has been jailed for over three months yet appeared active on social media, posting gym workout videos and selfies with fellow inmates. Between October 13 and 15, visuals of him exercising inside the jail went viral.

Rashid Ali reportedly has more than 10 criminal cases registered against him since 2014, including murder, NDPS violations, Arms Act cases, assault and death threats.

Earlier still, a photoshoot of Jharkhand gangster Aman Saw inside Raipur Central Jail had shocked the public. Those pictures had also gone viral, triggering allegations of collusion between inmates and jail officials. Aman Saw was later killed in a police encounter, but the questions around jail security remained unanswered.



