Days After Sunidhi Chauhan's Emotional Viral Video, Singer Postpones Kolkata Concert

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has been busy with her I Am Home India Tour 2025-26. However, recently during her concert in Lucknow, a video went viral in which she was seen breaking down and apologising to the audience after revealing she was struggling with a severe throat problem. The singer has now taken to social media to announce that she will be postponing her Kolkata concert due to the same reason.

What's Happening

In an official Instagram post, Sunidhi Chauhan said, "Dear Kolkata, as some of you may be aware via clips from my last show in Lucknow, I am regretfully suffering from a severe throat infection and, on my doctor's medical advice of complete vocal rest, I have had to take the most difficult decision of rescheduling the 14th March 'I AM HOME' concert to 25th March so as to allow complete recovery and give you all the performance my team and I desire-and you all deserve."

The post continued, "Our 'I AM HOME' India Tour has been receiving incredible love and blessings across the country, and this decision stems from the single motive that each and every one of you experiences the concert exactly the way it is meant to be!"

"I will deeply appreciate your understanding and continued support in this change, and would take this opportunity to let you know that existing tickets will of course remain valid for the new date," concluded the post.

The Viral Video

Videos from her Lucknow concert were widely shared online, capturing Chauhan addressing the crowd about her condition and explaining that her voice was not at its best.

Dressed in a shimmering romper-style jumpsuit, the 42-year-old paused mid-set and, fighting back tears, told the audience, "I have a terrible throat; aaj meri aawaz bahut zyada kharab hai. (Today my voice is very bad.) But I know you are with me, and I want to still do this. Oh my god, this has never happened with me ever, and it's embarrassing. I am so sorry. It's just that, mujhe thoda... I always want to give 100%."

She further added, "But unfortunately, I am trying, and maybe it won't be that, so please forgive me already. I am just going to move on. Thank you so much for your love."

Despite the discomfort, Chauhan chose to continue, performing for fans who cheered in support as she carried on with the concert.

About Sunidhi Chauhan's Tour

The Lucknow show is part of her ongoing nationwide tour, which began in Mumbai on December 24, 2025 and has since travelled to multiple cities, including Delhi (December 27), Bengaluru (January 17), Ahmedabad (January 31) and Chennai earlier this year. Her next performance was scheduled in Kolkata on March 14 at Aquatica Ground, which will mark the tour's final stop.

