Sunidhi Chauhan Breaks Down At Lucknow Show Due To Bad Throat: "It's Embarrassing"

Playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan became emotional during a concert in Lucknow and apologised to the audience after revealing she was struggling with a severe throat problem. The incident occurred on March 7 at Coolbreeze Resorts in Lucknow, where she was performing as part of her I Am Home India Tour 2025-26.

Details

Videos from the show, widely shared online, captured Chauhan addressing the crowd about her condition and explaining that her voice was not at its best.

Dressed in a shimmering romper-style jumpsuit, the 42-year-old paused mid-set and, fighting back tears, told the audience, "I have a terrible throat; aaj mere aawaz bohot zyada kharab hai. ( Today my voice is very bad.) But I know you are with me, and I want to still do this. Oh my god, this has never happened with me ever, and it's embarrassing. I am so sorry. It's just that, mujhe thoda... I always want to give 100%."

She further added, "But unfortunately, I am trying, and maybe it won't be that, so please forgive me already. I am just going to move on. Thank you so much for your love."

Despite the discomfort, Chauhan chose to continue, performing for fans who cheered in support as she carried on with the concert.

About Sunidhi Chauhan's Tour

The Lucknow show is part of her ongoing nationwide tour, which began in Mumbai on December 24, 2025 and has since travelled to multiple cities, including Delhi (December 27), Bengaluru (January 17), Ahmedabad (January 31) and Chennai earlier this year. Her next performance is scheduled in Kolkata on March 14 at Aquatica Ground, which will mark the tour's final stop.



