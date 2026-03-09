Mannara Chopra Breaks Down As Anurag Dobhal Sustains Multiple Fractures After Car Crash: "I Hope His Parents Support Him"

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 Rider, was recently injured in a car accident. He was admitted to Subharti Hospital in Meerut after crashing his Toyota Fortuner on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The incident took place during an Instagram livestream on Saturday.

The accident has led to an outpouring of support on social media, with many hoping for his speedy recovery. Among those visibly affected was his former Bigg Boss co-contestant Mannara Chopra. The actress shared an emotional video message on her Instagram Stories.

Dressed in a pink kurti, Mannara was seen holding back tears as she spoke about her bond with Anurag Dobhal. She said, "When you have spent so many days in one house, you develop some human connection. I don't cry because I feel crying doesn't help, but I don't know that my personal feelings, what has happened to me in the last two years and what is happening to him now are getting mixed up. I hope his parents support him."

Recalling his time in the Bigg Boss house, the actress continued, "He had fought a lot at the house for his parents to let him talk to them, to let him talk to his sister, his future wife, he had even taken her name."

Mannara also talked about Anurag's health after the crash and asked people to prioritise emotional support over chasing material success. "What is money? If you don't have anyone to love you, what will you do with that money? This is what I just want to tell his family. What will you do with that money?" she added.

The actress further shared Anurag's health update post-accident and revealed that he's dealing with multiple injuries. “He has a fracture. I don't know why this happened at such a young age, he must be 28-29. I felt very bad because I have also gone through that phase for two years," she concluded.

Ahead of the accident, Anurag shared a two-hour-long video on YouTube accusing his parents of torture and harassment following his marriage to Ritika, who belongs to a different caste. He also mentioned in the video that he had been contemplating suicide.

Anurag Dobhal married his longtime girlfriend, Ritika, in May 2025. The couple announced their first pregnancy in September that same year.

