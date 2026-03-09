YouTuber Anurag Dobhal In Surgery For Multiple Fractures, Manager Warns Against Fake Videos

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, is currently in the hospital after crashing his car during an Instagram Live session on Saturday night.

His manager, Rohit Panday, has now shared an official update on his health on Instagram.

He wrote, "He is in OT for treatment of fractures. As I said earlier, please do not make assumptions or believe rumours. All close friends and people are here, as well as Ritika bhabhi. Those who are making fake videos saying that no one is here, my request to you is please do not spread rumours and hatred."

"And those who are making fake videos - you were already warned the other day while trying to make a video. Do not spread wrong news just for some views. And to the fans, my request is, please don't target or give hate to anyone. Our priority is his health and recovery, and nothing else," Rohit further added.

He also revealed that many people from the industry have reached out during this difficult time. However, several of them have chosen not to share it publicly on social media.

"Also, all of his friends, including celebrity friends, have reached out to us, so please don't give hate to anyone. Just because some people are not putting this on social media doesn't mean they haven't connected with us. We thank each and everyone for the support," another post on his Instagram Stories read.

Earlier, a picture shared on Anurag's Instagram Stories showed him recovering and resting on a hospital bed.

The caption on the post read, "Pray for Anurag fighting for life."

About Anurag's Car Crash

During the livestream that preceded the crash, Anurag made several emotional statements while driving. He was heard saying, "Mummy, if I come in the next birth, just give me love," before speeding up his vehicle and adding, "Let's go for the final drive."

Moments before the livestream ended abruptly, Anurag also said, "Himmat thi lekin ab log hi nahi bache. Kisko phone karu?"

The video stopped shortly after the crash.

After being informed by passersby, police arrived at the scene and got Dobhal admitted to Subharti Hospital in Meerut.

ALSO READ: YouTuber Anurag Dobhal's Wife Ritika Shares Health Update After He Crashed Car At 150kmph: "He's Strong And Will Recover Soon"

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)