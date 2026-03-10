Crazy Viral: Malaika Arora Vibes With <i>Splitsvilla</i> X6 Fame Sorab Bedi At A Party

A new video featuring Malaika Arora is going viral across social media. The clip shows the actor enjoying herself at a party with Sorab Bedi, a contestant from MTV Splitsvilla X6. Their fun moment from the evening has quickly caught the attention of fans online.

The video appears to be from a celebration at Malaika Arora's newly opened restaurant, Sweeney. In the clip circulating online, Malaika and Sorab can be seen dancing and enjoying the party.

Sorab Bedi also posted a few glimpses from the evening on his own Instagram account. The photos and short videos show him posing with Malaika and enjoying the celebration with friends.

He captioned the post by writing, “Congratulations @malaikaaroraofficial for @sweeneybombay." Reacting to the post, Malaika Arora said, “Thank u,” and posted a red heart and a hug emoji.

It seems Malaika Arora is once again grabbing attention online. Last month, a photo of her from Rome started doing the rounds on social media. The reason? She was reportedly spotted with her rumoured boyfriend, diamond merchant Harsh Mehta. The picture is said to be from their Valentine's Day trip.

The two were seen at the iconic Trevi Fountain, and the moment quickly sparked fresh dating rumours. In the photo, Malaika is leaning in slightly as Harsh clicks a close selfie of them together.

Both kept their looks simple with muted outfits. The cosy picture got people talking almost instantly. While neither Malaika nor Harsh has confirmed the relationship, the internet is already buzzing with speculation about the two.

Malaika Arora was earlier married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. The two got married in 1998. After nearly two decades together, they decided to separate and officially divorced in 2017. Malaika and Arbaaz also have a son, Arhaan Khan.

After the divorce, Malaika moved on and started dating actor Arjun Kapoor in 2018. Their relationship was quite public, and the two were often seen together at events and on social media. However, the couple eventually went their separate ways in 2024.