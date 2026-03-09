Shakira Adds One More Show For Mumbai In April, Diljit Dosanjh Likely to Join

Global pop star Shakira's India tour caused a frenzy with shows announced in Mumbai and Delhi on April 10 and 15, respectively. Now, the singer has added a second show in Mumbai after strong fan demand. The third performance will take place on April 11 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Fans noticed a new show listed on the District app over the weekend. The sale of tickets for the concert hasn't started yet. There is no update on when the tickets for the second show will go live.

Diljit Dosanjh To Join Shakira On Stage?

Rumours are rife that Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is likely to make a special appearance during the concert and join Shakira on stage. While the collaboration has not been officially confirmed yet, the possibility of the two global stars sharing the same stage has fans buzzing.

Shakira's concert tickets for the first two shows in Mumbai and Delhi went live on March 1. The concert tickets ranged from Rs 6,000 for general admission to Rs 32,000 for the premium HSBC Starstruck Lounge pass. Other options include the Platinum Lounge for Rs 24,500 and the VIP section for Rs 14,500, with additional fees applicable.

These shows are part of the Feeding India Concert initiative, which aims to raise awareness about child nutrition and support the UN's Zero Hunger goal.

The singer will be performing in Mumbai at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 10 and in Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on April 15. This marks her first major concert appearance in the country in nearly 19 years after her 2007 Mumbai performance during the Oral Fixation Tour.

"Performing in India has always been special to me, and I'm excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi. The Feeding India Concert is about more than music; it's about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive," said Shakira in a statement released at the time of the announcement.

The shows are presented by HSBC India, produced and exclusively ticketed by District by Zomato.

Shakira is a world-renowned Colombian singer, songwriter and dancer. Known for her signature belly dancing and powerful vocals, she has successfully crossed over into the global English-speaking market, selling over 100 million records worldwide. Some of her notable songs include Hips Don't Lie, Whenever, Wherever and the 2010 FIFA World Cup phenomenon Waka Waka.



