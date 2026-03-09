Vishal Dadlani Reacts To Arijit Singh's Decision To Quit Film Music: "I Am On His Side"

The Indian music industry was recently stirred by Arijit Singh's decision to step away from playback singing. Following the announcement, several celebrities shared their thoughts on the matter. Now, composer Vishal Dadlani has also shared a supportive message for the singer.

During his appearance on Untriggered with AminJaz podcast, Vishal said, "Do what makes you happy, man. He has put out some kind of explanation on it. Jo bhi hain, tere dil ka hain, tu kar. Music is an ocean that exists with or without any of us. So cheers! The guy, musically speaking, is a genius. There is no question. Explore, that is what life is for.”

When the host commented that producing independent music is also a great decision, the singer added, "Guessing is not my game. As far as I am concerned, I am on his side. Whatever he wants to do is fine. I love that guy. He is a good guy. Genuine good human being. Good heart, good mind, great music! Do whatever you want.”

Back in January, Arijit Singh announced that he is stepping away from playback singing. In a post shared on Instagram, he wrote, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

The singer now seems to be focusing on independent music. He recently released a new song titled Raina, composed by Shekhar Ravjiani with lyrics written by Priya Saraiya. The song is a romantic track that explores themes of love and emotion.

Arijit and Shekhar announced the song's release in an Instagram post. The side note read, "RAINA is OUT NOW and all yours. Turn it up, feel it deeply, let the night take over. Big love to all my collaborators and well wishers."

Fans can listen to the track and watch its official video on the Garuuda Music YouTube channel.