When Trisha Krishnan Reacted To Rumours Of Marrying A Chandigarh-Based Businessman: "Schedule The Honeymoon Too"

Trisha Krishnan's personal life has come under scrutiny after she arrived with actor-politician Vijay at the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son in Chennai on 5 March. Their joint appearance quickly sparked widespread speculation on social media about the nature of their relationship.

The buzz intensified as the event took place only days after it became public that Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha Sornalingam, had filed for divorce in December 2025, with the petition surfacing on 27 February.

Last year, rumours began circulating on social media, claiming that Trisha was set to marry a Chandigarh-based businessman. However, Trisha addressed and dismissed the speculation with a strongly worded note shared on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote, "I love when people plan my life for me. Just waiting for them to schedule the honeymoon too (fed up emoticon)." Take a look:

About Vijay And Trisha

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, considered one of Tamil cinema's most successful on-screen pairs, first worked together in the 2004 blockbuster Ghilli.



In an old interview, Trisha Krishnan spoke about working with Vijay in their first film.

"Vijay is amazing. I have done four films with him. And to be very honest, when we started Ghilli I didn't have much of a rapport with him because everyone knows Vijay is a very quiet person. Very reserved, comes on set, does his work. But thanks to my team of Ghilli, we became really good friends," she had said.

They went on to co-star in Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi. After a gap of 15 years, the duo reunited for Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which released in 2023.



