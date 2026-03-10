When Trisha Krishnan Said She Doesn't Believe In Divorce: "Will Think 100 Times Before Marriage"

Trisha Krishnan's personal life is under the scanner after her much-talked-about entry with actor-politician Vijay at producer Kalpathi S. Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son's wedding reception in Chennai on March 5, triggering intense speculation about their relationship status on social media.

The appearance came days after Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce in December 2025, which became public on February 27.

Amid the ongoing chatter, Trisha's old interview on marriage and divorce has resurfaced.

In an old interview with IndiaGlitz (2016), Trisha said she wanted to be sure of a man before getting married, as she didn't believe in divorce.

"I want to feel whether this is the person I can live with for the rest of my life because I don't believe in divorce. I don't want to go in for a divorce when I get married, and I'm someone who will," she said.

"I don't believe in divorce. I will think 100 times before marriage. I don't want to end up hurting someone else or living an unhappy life," the Vidaa Muyarchi actress added.

Krishnan added, "I know tons of married couples around me who are in it for all the wrong reasons. They are extremely unhappy. I don't want to be in such a marriage. I want to fall in love. Marriage is secondary, but I definitely want to meet my companion—that I'm very particular about. I don't want to end up divorced, hurting someone else, or living an unhappy life, so I will think about it 100 times before I do it."

This interview coincidentally happened just a few months after she broke off her engagement to Chennai-based businessman Varun Manian in 2015.

"That's why my wedding was called off. The person I was supposed to marry asked me to stop acting. Instead of films, I chose to put a full stop to my engagement. I will only take a break when I get pregnant. If I am not offered lead roles, I will do characters that suit my image, but I won't move away from the film industry. My wish is to act until my last breath," Trisha told Onmanorama, explaining why she stepped back from marrying Varun.

Trisha Hits Back at Parthiban's Comment; He Apologizes

Following Trisha-Vijay's recent appearance at the wedding, actor Parthiban took a dig at her.

At the recently held Galatta Awards, Parthiban was asked about Trisha.

At the event, he was asked to share his thoughts about actors he had previously collaborated with. When a picture of Trisha appeared on the screen, Parthiban did not take her name.

Instead, referring to her role as Kundavai, Parthiban said, "This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days. That's good. Don't let her come out."

Slamming him, Trisha wrote on X: "I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant."

"A microphone doesn't make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they're aimed at," she added.

Later, Parthiban apologized for his words.

Vijay and Trisha are one of Kollywood's hit onscreen pairs. From their first commercially successful collaboration in Ghilli to films like Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi, they have proved the pull of their pairing time and again.

After a 15-year gap, the pair reunited on screen in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.