Trisha Krishnan Hits Back At Parthiban's 'Sit At Home' Remark: "Microphone Makes Stupidity Louder"

Hours after actor R. Parthiban took an indirect dig at actor Trisha Krishnan for her latest public appearance with actor-politician Vijay at a Chennai wedding on March 5, the Stalin actress clapped back with strong words.

On Sunday, Trisha Krishnan wrote on X: "I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant."

"A microphone doesn't make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they're aimed at," she added.

Her response came after Parthiban reacted to the actress's picture shown at an event and said, "This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days."

What Parthiban Said At The Event

At the recently held Galatta Awards, Parthiban was asked about Trisha.

At the event, he was asked to share his thoughts about actors he had previously collaborated with. When a picture of Trisha appeared on the screen, Parthiban didn't take Trisha's name.

Instead, referring to her role as Kundavai, Parthiban added, "This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days. That's good. Don't let her come out."

On March 8, R. Parthiban took to his X account and apologised for his remarks.

Trisha's Public Appearance with Vijay Triggers Social Media Storm

Trisha and Vijay arrived in the same car and made a joint entry at producer Kalpathi S. Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son's wedding reception in Chennai on March 5, triggering raging speculation about their relationship status on social media.

Vijay's public appearance with Trisha Krishnan came at a time when his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had filed for divorce (December 2025), which became public on February 27. Vijay's bodyguard's cryptic message—hours before his public appearance with Trisha Krishnan—added more fuel to the buzz.

Meanwhile, Vijay broke his silence on the ongoing divorce row for the first time and said, "I see all of you busy fighting those allegations and getting hurt. In fact, I get hurt seeing that you get hurt. I will take care of all that. Let's get involved in people's problems. Don't get hurt about that problem—it's not worth bothering about. Be confident. Only good things will happen."

Vijay addressed a Women's Day event organised by his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and sent out a message to his fans amid the divorce row.

Vijay and Trisha's Affair Rumours

Vijay and Trisha are one of Kollywood's hit pairs. From their first commercially successful collaboration in Ghilli to films like Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi, they proved the pull of the onscreen pair time and again.

After a 15-year gap, the pair reunited on screen in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Going by the internet buzz, Vijay and Trisha have often been linked together on social media in recent months. But neither Vijay nor Trisha has commented on the ongoing buzz.

After the Jana Nayagan row with the Censor Board, Vijay's personal life has become an object of discussion for his political detractors, as he is set to take a political plunge with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.