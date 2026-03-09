Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Review Screening At Censor Board Postponed: Sources

The review screening of actor Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which was scheduled to take place on Monday, has been postponed, according to sources.

The film is set to be examined by a revising committee, which will watch the film afresh before taking a final call on its certification.

A CBFC board member will preside over the examination, while a different set of advisory panel members will join the committee for the screening.

Sources said the new date for the review screening has not yet been finalised.

According to reports, the film's production house, KVN Productions, received a notification regarding the postponement on Sunday.

The delay reportedly occurred after a member of the committee fell ill, leading to the screening being postponed.

Jana Nayagan was originally slated for release on January 9, but the launch was pushed back following complications in the certification process.

The producers had earlier stated that a CBFC committee reviewed the film in December 2025 and suggested certain excisions, which the makers said were implemented.

However, the issue resurfaced after a member of the original evaluating committee filed a complaint alleging that the film hurt the sentiments of certain religious groups and that the makers did not consult the armed forces before using their logos in the film.

Following the complaint, the CBFC chairperson decided to refer the film to a revising committee for re-evaluation.

In January, KVN Productions had also moved the Madras High Court challenging the CBFC's decision to send the film for a fresh review. Recently, the producers submitted a letter to the court registry seeking to withdraw the petition.

Apart from Vijay, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast including Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Pooja Hegde and Narain.