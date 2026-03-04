'Jana Nayagan' Still Stuck, Vijay Alleges "Game" As Board Review Continues

After weeks of silence on the fate of his much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, actor and TVK chief Vijay today tacitly accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of indulging in a "blame game" over the delay in certification of his farewell movie.

Addressing a rally in Thanjavur, the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) linked the non-certification of Jana Nayagan to his interrogation by the CBI following the Karur rally stampede that killed 41 people.

This is the second time in recent weeks that Vijay has publicly criticised the Centre over these issues. Earlier, he had called this harassment.

Pongal Release Missed

Jana Nayagan, widely projected as Vijay's farewell film before his full-fledged plunge into politics, was initially slated for release ahead of Pongal in the first week of January. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ordered a review by a revising committee.

There were allegations that the yet-to-be-released film contains intense violence and certain references to the army, prompting calls that it be examined by subject experts before certification.

The producer subsequently moved the Madras High Court, alleging that the revising committee had assured certification subject to recommended cuts but failed to grant clearance even after compliance. A single judge directed the CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate. However, a two-judge bench later stayed that order.

The producers then approached the Supreme Court of India but eventually withdrew the plea, choosing instead to allow the CBFC's revising committee to complete its review process.

The film is yet to see the light of day, raising wider questions in industry circles about freedom of expression and procedural delays in film certification.

Political Undercurrents

At his Thanjavur rally today, Vijay thanked those who had "given voice" for the film's release, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin who he said tacitly took up the cause. "My thanks to all of them," he said.

Amid allegations from the opposition that the BJP was using the issue to arm-twist him into aligning with the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party has denied any role. The BJP has maintained that the CBFC is an independent and professional body, and that the government has no hand in certification decisions.

Model Code Concerns

There is also growing concern within the industry that further delay could complicate the film's release once the Model Code of Conduct comes into force after poll notification. Some observers have drawn parallels to the restrictions faced by the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2019 general elections.

However, Team Vijay has dismissed such comparisons, arguing that Jana Nayagan is a work of fiction and does not promote Vijay in his political avatar.