Vijay's Rally Today To Test Party's Strength Amid Congress-DMK Uncertainty

In the heart of Tamil Nadu's politically crucial delta belt, the spotlight is on actor-turned-politician Vijay as he prepares to address a major rally in Thanjavur district - a meeting being closely watched not just for its turnout, but for its potential political signals ahead of the Assembly elections.

The rally comes at a time when the Congress is yet to formally confirm whether it will continue its alliance with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Sources indicate that the Congress is tackling internal differences over seat sharing and power participation and will clarify its stand soon.

Congress in a Bind, TVK Watching Closely

While no party has officially joined Vijay's fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) despite his open offer of a share in power, sections within both camps appear to be keeping channels open.

Some TVK leaders have made pro-Congress remarks in recent days, while a section of Congress functionaries too have publicly spoken favourably about Vijay's political foray.

For TVK, the Congress represents a potentially strong ally with an established vote base in several pockets of Tamil Nadu. However, as of now, no formal breakthrough has been announced.

Vijay's Pitch: DMK the Political Enemy, BJP the Ideological Foe

At recent rallies, Vijay has sharpened his attack on both the DMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has described the DMK as his "political enemy" and the BJP as his "ideological enemy."

Vijay has alleged harassment by central agencies, referring to questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation over the Karur rally stampede that killed 41 people and delays in clearance for his farewell film, Jana Nayagan, by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The BJP has rejected the allegations, maintaining that both the CBI and CBFC function as independent bodies.

The TVK chief has repeatedly targeted what he calls "family politics" and corruption in Tamil Nadu, while promising transparent governance and a strong focus on women's safety. With a massive fan base among youth and women, Vijay is banking on his cult following to translate cinematic popularity into electoral capital.

A Star's Political Leap

Tamil Nadu has not seen a film star rise to the Chief Minister's post since the eras of MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa. Although stars such as the iconic Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth, and Kamal Haasan have not been successful enough to become the Chief Minister, Vijay has openly expressed hope of scripting a political rise, drawing parallels with the sweeping victories of CN Annadurai in 1967 and MGR in 1977.

TVK leaders argue that unlike several actors whose shot at politics fizzled out, Vijay is entering politics at the peak of his acting career - a factor they believe gives him a distinct advantage.

Campaign Reset After Karur Tragedy

Vijay has resumed campaigning in a restricted format following the Karur rally stampede tragedy that claimed 41 lives - a setback that forced a temporary pause and recalibration of campaign events.

The Election Commission has allotted the 'whistle' symbol to TVK, and the party exudes confidence that it can make a strong electoral impact even without formal allies.

As the delta district of Thanjavur gears up for Vijay's address, political observers say the subtext may matter as much as the speech itself - especially if it contains signals to the Congress at a time when the opposition space in Tamil Nadu appears fluid and fiercely contested.