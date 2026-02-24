Vijay's Possible North Chennai Poll Debut Sparks Buzz In DMK Fortress

A day after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary Aadhav Arjuna hinted that party chief and actor Vijay could contest from a North Madras constituency in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, anticipation is building across the industrial belt of North Chennai that one of its seats could soon turn into a political "star" constituency.

In Thiruvottiyur, a working-class hub in North Chennai, Shanthi, a flower seller, is upbeat at the prospect of Vijay making his electoral debut from her constituency.

A beneficiary of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s monthly Rs 1,000 assistance scheme, she says welfare alone will not decide her vote.

"Two of the five votes in our family would vote for Vijay. We would also vote for DMK as they give us monthly thousand rupees. We should be fair," she told NDTV.

On concerns about Vijay's inexperience, she said, "We've to give him a chance. Once he captures power, he'd quickly gain experience."

Not far away, Mary, a vegetable vendor, is more emphatic. Free bus rides and even the recent Rs 5,000 cash transfer have not swayed her. "It's not that we are peaceful with the money they give. If they want to do something for us, they should give us housing. That's enough. All three votes in our family are for Vijay," she said.

Mary, a vegetable seller

Deep inside the neighbourhood, 75-year-old cart puller Parasuram, a long-time supporter of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), has an advice for the actor-politician. "Vijay should team up with AIADMK. It would take him high," he said, adding, "If not this time, next time he can become the Chief Minister."

Parasuram, a 75-year-old cart puller

North Chennai, dotted with industries, continues to lag behind the IT-driven growth of South Chennai. TVK leaders claim Vijay would transform the region "like Singapore". Yet, the area has long been a DMK fortress, with the party winning four of the last five elections here.

A panoramic view of North Chennai

Young voters appear divided. Raju, a street vendor, remains loyal to the DMK. "Here DMK helps us well and we all feel it would be nice if they win," he said. But Prashanth, a graduate fan of Vijay and food delivery executive, is confident: "If Vijay comes, only he will win. None can stand before him."

Chennai has traditionally been the DMK's bastion. DMK for instance won Thirivottiyur five of the last six elections. The question now is whether Vijay's star power and cult following can breach the Dravidian stronghold, as TVK floats possible seats - from Velachery to Virugambakkam and now North Chennai - signalling a potential high-voltage showdown in the capital.

