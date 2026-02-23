Vijay's 'Stand-Up Comic' Jab At MK Stalin, And A Jallikattu Parallel

Drawing a Jallikattu parallel, actor-politician Vijay said everyone who called him inexperienced in the political arena is now speechless. Addressing a rally at Vellore in Tamil Nadu, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief said the upcoming state polls would be a direct fight between him and Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin.

"Shall we start with a small story... a big town with a junction. In a busy area, a Jallikattu bull is standing. No one can get close to it. The area can be brought back to normalcy only if the bull is controlled."

"When no one was able to control it, a small boy entered. Everyone said that if those with experience can't control the bull, how can a child do it? They underestimated him. They expressed sympathy towards the small boy. But the boy in style courageously stepped forward and showed some grass. The bull's mood changed and it started eating the grass. People were looking at the small boy with surprise. All those who called him inexperienced went speechless," Vijay said, adding that the boy is TVK.

Jallikattu is a traditional bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu.

The upcoming election, he said, is a once-in-50-years election. "This time, all of them are opposing Vijay together because he stands against corruption. They are frustrated and are opposing him," he said, targeting his rivals.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Stalin, he said, "Stalin says Tamil Nadu is a Superstar state under his rule. Tamil Nadu was a Superstar state under (former Chief Ministers) Kamaraj, Annadurai and MGR, but not under Stalin. Now it has become a state run by a super stand-up comic." He also accused Stalin of trying to buy votes.

The upcoming polls, he said, will be a fight between the people of Tamil Nadu and corruption and misgovernance. "The Chief Minister says the upcoming election is a fight between Tamil Nadu and Delhi. Is this a parliamentary election? Why is the election being projected as Tamil Nadu vs NDA? Sir, are you going to contest in Delhi? Are you contesting for the Prime Minister post?" he said, adding that the people know how to treat each election.

Vijay said people who felt betrayed by Stalin's promises have now found hope in TVK. "I am promising you. When TVK forms the government, I will come to each village and meet you all," he said.