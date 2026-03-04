Actor Vijay Courts Farmers And Fishermen, Flags Row Over His Film

Making a calibrated pitch to farmers and fishermen in Tamil Nadu's agrarian heartland, TVK chief and actor Vijay on Tuesday centred his Thanjavur rally around livelihood issues, while also addressing the controversy over his yet-to-be-released film Jana Nayagan, referring to the CBI interrogation, and taking on the BJP.

Addressing a large gathering in the Cauvery delta, the chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) declared that if given an opportunity to rule, resolving farmers' and fishermen's grievances would be among his government's first priorities.

Seeking to emotionally connect with the region's farming community, Vijay said, "If there is a next birth, I want to be born in a farmer's family. Farmers, along with nature, keep this world green and beautiful."

He accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government of failing to adequately address groundwater depletion, illegal sand mining and mounting state debt. Referring to instances where harvested paddy was allegedly lost in the delta during heavy rains, he asked, "Did you do anything?"

Promising swift action if voted to power, Vijay said cooperative loans of farmers owning up to five acres would be waived, while the feasibility of waiving up to 50 per cent of loans for those owning more than five acres would be explored. He also assured that there would be no shortage of fertilisers and that adequate paddy procurement centres would be set up, with strict action against middlemen demanding commission.

The TVK chief further promised that the government would fully fund the education of children of landless farmers and those owning up to two acres.

Turning to the recurring arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy for alleged trespass, Vijay criticised what he termed an inadequate response from the state.

"Writing letters once in a while and going into slumber is not enough. The Lankan Navy should never touch our fishermen - that should be our agenda," he said, assuring fishing communities that under a TVK government their safety would be treated as a priority.

He pledged to mount pressure on the Centre to legally ensure stronger safeguards for fishermen venturing into contested waters.

On 'Jana Nayagan', CBI Interrogation And BJP

Vijay addressed the controversy surrounding his film Jana Nayagan, which is yet to be released even two months after its scheduled date as it has not received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). He linked the delay - along with what he described as a "blame game" that began after the Karur rally stampede tragedy that claimed 41 lives - to scrutiny by central agencies, including interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Without naming individuals, he suggested that attempts were made to stall both his political momentum and his film. The BJP, however, has denied the allegations, asserting that the CBI and the CBFC are independent and professional bodies functioning as per law.

Vijay thanked "all those who gave voice" for the film's release, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, while asserting that no one could derail his larger campaign. "You can stop this Vijay, but you cannot stop the 'Vijay' and 'Viji' in every home," he said, referring to his supporters.

Vijay continued his direct attack on BJP though he has called the BJP as his ideological enemy in the past, giving fodder to critics accusing him of going soft on the BJP in recent weeks.

With the Congress expected to continue its alliance with the DMK, TVK appears set to take on the electoral contest largely on its own despite offering a share in power to potential allies.