Will Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Release In February After Months In Court? What Sources Told NDTV

After weeks of uncertainty, actor Vijay's much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan is finally moving closer to a release, following a key development in the Madras High Court.

The producers of the film have withdrawn their petition, and the high court has accepted the withdrawal of the case related to certification issues. This will clear the way for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to resume the review the film again and decide on certification. Certification is expected, perhaps seeking some cuts, "very soon" said sources.

The Madras High Court on Monday permitted the withdrawal of the petition, which had stalled all forward movement with the CBFC. With the case no longer pending, the producers have formally requested the CBFC to forward the film to the appropriate review committee, a necessary step before certification can be granted. Industry sources indicate that back-channel discussions between the stakeholders and authorities had been ongoing for some time to resolve the impasse.

Jana Nayagan, which has been declared by Vijay as his final film before fully entering politics, had been awaiting certification for several weeks, leading to speculation about its release prospects. The absence of a CBFC certificate had put the film's release plans on hold, despite mounting anticipation among fans and trade circles.

With the legal obstacle now removed, the makers are reportedly targeting a release date around February 19 or 20. Sources also suggest that the producers are exploring the possibility of an earlier release, potentially as soon as the coming weekend, depending on how quickly the certification process moves.

The timing of the release is seen as particularly significant given Vijay's political plans. The actor-turned-politician is scheduled to hold a major party conference of his outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Salem on February 13. Jana Nayagan is widely viewed as a crucial component of Vijay's political positioning, with the film expected to set the tone for his campaign ahead of the Assembly elections.

Described as an emotionally charged film with strong social and political undertones, Jana Nayagan is expected to have a deep connect with Vijay's fan base, many of whom are expected to play an active role in his political mobilisation.

Vijay's announcement that this would be his final film has further heightened expectations, turning the release into a symbolic milestone in his transition from cinema to full-time politics.

The urgency around the release is also linked to the election calendar. The announcement of election dates and the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct are expected by the last week of February. Once the code comes into force, public events and promotional activities could face restrictions, making a pre-announcement release strategically important.

Meanwhile, TVK is preparing to contest the elections independently. While the party has indicated it will go solo, a final decision on the constituencies Vijay himself will contest from has not yet been announced.

For now, all eyes are on the CBFC's next move, with the film industry and Vijay's supporters watching closely as Jana Nayagan inches toward what could be one of the most politically significant releases in recent Tamil cinema.

