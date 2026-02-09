<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Makers Send Vijay-Starrer To Censor Board's Revising Committee

To avoid further delay in the release of actor Vijay's farewell film Jana Nayagan, KVN Productions has decided to send the movie to the Revising Committee of the Censor Board. Sources indicate that the team is looking to release the film at the earliest possible date.

Earlier, the Division Bench of the Madras High Court set aside the single judge's order that had favoured the Jana Nayagan team. Following this, the production house has moved forward with the revising committee process.

Jana Nayagan, which was scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, was delayed due to certification issues. KVN Productions had approached the Madras High Court after the Censor Board referred the film to the Revising Committee, despite the Examination Committee reportedly recommending certification.

The production house argued that the CBFC Chairman unexpectedly referred the film to the revising committee, while the censor body maintained that the Censor Board Chairman has the authority to do so, citing objections raised by a member of the examination committee.

The single bench had initially ruled in favour of the film's team, but the Censor Board appealed, and the Division Bench overturned the order, stating that the board was not given sufficient time to file a counter affidavit. The court also directed the petitioner to return to the single judge.

However, to avoid further delays, the Jana Nayagan team has now decided to proceed with the Revising Committee, while continuing their legal battle in court.

Film experts say that if the certification process goes smoothly, the production house may announce a new release date soon.

