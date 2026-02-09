Samir Soni Reacts As Gen Z Defends His <i>Baghban</i> Character: "Finally Some Redemption After 20 Years"

For years, Baghban positioned Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's elderly couple as victims of neglect, while their children were portrayed as insensitive and selfish. Among them, Samir Soni's Sanjay was often viewed as particularly cold.

However, a viral reel has challenged this narrative, arguing that Sanjay was actually practical, considerate, and emotionally aware.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Soni appeared amused and relieved as younger viewers began re-evaluating his character, calling him a "green flag" rather than a villain.

"Finally, some redemption after 20 years. Just love the new generation," he wrote in his caption.

Influencer Calls Baghban "Boomer Propaganda"

In the viral Instagram reel, a Gen Z influencer described Baghban as "Boomer propaganda", suggesting that the film unfairly vilified children who were simply trying to manage modern responsibilities.

She praised Sanjay for being punctual, thoughtful, and receptive to his wife's concerns. Highlighting one key scene, she said, "He's also quite intelligent because he asks his father why he doesn't have any savings. But then a very emotional song plays in the background and turns him into a villain. But your son is right. Why do you not have any savings?"

She further pointed out that Bachchan's character worked at a reputed bank, questioning why financial planning was portrayed negatively in the film.

Another moment analysed in the reel was the much-discussed typewriter scene. In the film, Sanjay's wife requested that her father-in-law avoid using the noisy typewriter late at night in the living room.

According to the influencer, Sanjay handled the situation with maturity and politeness. He asked his father to either move the typewriter to the bedroom or use it in the morning, explaining that his wife had to wake up early, send their son to school, prepare breakfast, and then go to work herself.

Despite the reasonable request and even his grandson suggesting using a laptop, Bachchan's character became offended. The influencer argued that this scene unfairly painted Sanjay as disrespectful when he was simply being considerate.

The reel also revisited the Karva Chauth episode, which had long been seen as proof of the children's neglect.

In the scene, Sanjay's wife assumed her father-in-law would eat at his regular cafe, as he did every day, and decided to go out for dinner. That night, however, Bachchan's character skipped his usual routine and returned home to find no food.

The influencer highlighted that the assumption was not unreasonable and that the situation was more about miscommunication than cruelty. She suggested that the film framed this misunderstanding in a way that unfairly blamed the younger generation.

About Baghban

Released in 2003, Baghban became one of Bollywood's most emotional family dramas.

Produced by BR Chopra's BR Films, the film also featured Salman Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, Divya Dutta, Rimi Sen, and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles.

