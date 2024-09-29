Neelam Kothari's Birthday Wish For Husband Samir Soni: "Love You Always"

Samir Soni is celebrating his 56th birthday today, September 29. On this special occasion, the actor received the most adorable wish from his wife, actress Neelam Kothari. She shared a carousel of snaps on social media, featuring a sweet selfie of the couple, a solo shot of Samir on a horse and some heartwarming family portraits with their daughter, Ahana Soni. The heartfelt tribute beautifully captures their cherished moments together. In the caption, Neelam wrote, “Happy birthday Husband. Have a super year with good health, success and always shine ..Love you always.”

Reacting to the post, Sangeeta Bijlani also shared her birthday wish for Samir. She wrote, “Happy birthday Samir Soni.” Neelam's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-star, Maheep Kapoor said, “Happy birthday Samir.”

Neelam Kothari often shares glimpses of family time on social media. In March, the actress took a vacation in Istanbul, Turkey with her husband and daughter. Sharing the pictures from their trip, she wrote in the caption, “It's Spring time.”

On the work front, Neelam Kothari will be next seen in Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3. The show's cast also includes Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey. Jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will make her OTT debut with this series. Shalini Passi, an entrepreneur and the wife of Sanjay Passi of PASCO Group and Kalyani Saha, the creator of Rezon Luxury Silverware, will also be seen in the show.

In an Instagram post, Neelam Kothari announced the release date of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She wrote, “Drama alert! The OG gang is back and they're bringing in a fabulous twist from Delhi! Mumbai aur Delhi ka ultimate showdown is about to go down in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3, arrives on 18th October, only on Netflix!”

Meanwhile, Sameer Soni was last seen in the Prime Video web series P. I. Meena.