Neelam Kothari's Seville Adventure: 5 Must-Do Activities In The Spanish City

Another day, another fun Instagram update from Neelam Kothari's Spain trip. The actress is exploring the picturesque destination with her daughter, Ahana Soni. Joining them are Neelam's brother, Afsheen, and his wife, Anne. On Thursday, Neelam shared a video capturing their stop in Seville – a city known for its stunning architecture and lively vibe. The clip opens with Neelam and Ahana stylishly striding with their luggage. Then, we see the mother-daughter duo exploring the charming streets. In one segment, Neelam and her sister-in-law can be spotted having a great time at Catalina Casa de Comidas, a popular tapas bar known for its delicious food, excellent service and vibrant atmosphere.

“A glimpse of Seville!! Hop skip and jump!!” read the text attached to the post.

Like Neelam Kothari, If you are also heading to Seville, here are five things you have to add to your itinerary for an unforgettable trip:

1. Climb to the top of La Giralda

The Giralda Tower offers the best views of Seville. The climb is easy (no stairs, just ramps), and once you reach the top, the sight of the city's rooftops and the majestic Seville Cathedral is totally worth it.

2. Wander through the Real Alcazar

This palace is like stepping into a fairy tale – intricate Moorish architecture, beautiful courtyards and lush gardens that make you feel like royalty. Plus, if you are a Game of Thrones fan, you will recognize it as Dorne.

3. Stroll through Plaza de Espana

This stunning plaza feels straight out of a movie (literally – it was in Star Wars). Rent a boat, take some photos, or just chill and enjoy the lively atmosphere.

4. Check out the Mercado de Triana

Located right by the Triana Bridge, this market is perfect for tasting local flavours. Grab some jamón, fresh seafood, or a glass of sherry and soak up the lively atmosphere.

5. Visit Casa de Pilatos

This underrated palace is a mix of Spanish and Italian architecture. The building features gorgeous courtyards and intricate tilework. It is like a mini version of the Alcazar but way less crowded.