Thadou Tribe, Meiteis, Other Communities Share Stage In Imphal For Peace

Delegations of the Thadou tribe and civil society organisations including from the Meitei community met in Manipur's capital Imphal on Wednesday in a significant step at demonstrating the resilience of the common people in overcoming hate and misunderstanding, the attendees told reporters.

After landing at Imphal airport, members of the Thadou tribe delegation drove to the venue in the heart of Imphal city, where people from the Meitei community and others welcomed them.

The stillness of the venue disappeared as the greetings and handshakes began.

The bold step taken by the delegation of the Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM), a key body of the indigenous distinct Thadou tribe, received goodwill and support from many communities, a leader of the delegation said.

Many in the security establishment also viewed the meeting positively, sources said.

Members of the Meitei organisations said the Imphal meeting marked the first time in over two years when multi-ethnic delegations shared a stage in the capital city and agreed on the need to remove misunderstandings and work toward equity for all communities of the border state.

"We hope today's meeting will encourage all indigenous distinct tribes and communities to take a similar stand and safeguard Manipur's democratic and multi-ethnic identity," a member of the Meitei delegation said.

All are hopeful some kind of concrete steps will be taken for the benefit of all indigenous communities as the delegates begin meeting more often.

Members of the Thadou tribe delegation said there are many smaller distinct tribes in the state that believe in peaceful co-existence, but they have been unable to break free from the firm hold of a few armed troublemakers who want only political power and amassing wealth.

"A major source of confusion between the Thadou tribe and those identifying as Kuki tribes arises from the similarities in attire and cultural expressions. However, it is crucial to understand that Thadou tribe is a distinct indigenous identity, while the Kuki nomenclature, as used today, has become a politicised and ideological label. The nomenclature Kuki is not a genuine ethnic identity," the Thadou Inpi Manipur said in a statement after the meeting.

"We must not mistake external appearances for identity. Wearing similar attire does not equate to being the same people. The appropriation of Thadou culture by Kuki-identifying groups is misleading and harmful," the Thadou Inpi Manipur said. "... So, this issue must be addressed thoughtfully, lawfully, and patiently for the greater good of Manipur," it said.

Media Advisory | Aug 6, 2025



For today's Road to Peace event, media are kindly requested not to use "Kuki" when referring to delegates.



Use: Thadou tribe or Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) only.



Accurate identity matters. Report responsibly. pic.twitter.com/4mZaxnwI5j — THADOU INPI MANIPUR (@ThadouInpi_MN) August 6, 2025

The Thadou Inpi Manipur leaders said the Thadou tribe has been resisting attempts by "Kuki supremacists" to assume the Thadou entity for decades.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) hosted the meeting.