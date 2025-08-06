Uttarakhand Flash Floods Live Updates: Four people have died and at least 50 are missing after a cloudburst struck Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday afternoon. This triggered a mudslide and flash floods in Dharali village, a home to several hotels, restaurants and homestays. Visuals of flash floods showed houses falling flat like a deck of cards and being swept away. Local residents could be heard crying for help.
The raging waters flowed down two different sides of the same hill, one towards Dharali and the other towards the village of Sukki, said state Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman.
A cloudburst triggered devastating flashfloods in the Harsil area of Uttarkashi district with nine Indian Army personnel reported missing from a camp there.
A red alert is still in place in Uttarkashi. The state has issued helpline numbers - 01374-222722, 7310913129, 7500737269, 0135-2710334, 2710335, 8218867005, 9058441404.
NDTV Reporter In Uttarakhand Captures Dramatic Landslide On Camera During Ground Report
Uttarakhand Flash Floods: 150 Army Personnel Involved In Rescue Operations In Uttarkashi's Dharali
Rescue and relief operations are underway at Uttarkashi's Dharali since Tuesday afternoon with 150 army personnel involved, said Colonel Harshvardan, Commanding Officer of 14 RAJRIF, who is leading the operations.
Army and Airforce helicopters for essential supplies, medicines and evacuation of the marooned are also being coordinated. In the meanwhile, the residents have been moved to higher reaches in view of rising water levels due to incessant rains.
- Due to rain in Chamoli, the Badrinath highway is closed at three places near Nandprayag - Karnaprayag, Umttha and Pagal Naal
- The road connecting the India-China border in Chamoli district has been closed near Tapovan since yesterday
- Due to rain late last night, the Joshimath Malari highway in Raini village has developed cracks
The highway near Nalupani in Uttarkashi has been closed due to a landslide, as a result of which both the NDTV team and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team had to stop.
Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst, Flash Floods: 192 Dead, 36 Missing This Monsoon Season
After Uttarakhand, cloudburst has been reported from Himachal Pradesh, a state which is severely affected by the ongoing monsoon. Since the start of monsoon on June 20, Himachal Pradesh has reported 192 deaths. Along with this, 301 people are reportedly injured and 36 are missing.
Mandi district has reported the maximum number of deaths at 42 and 27 missing persons.
The state has suffered a loss of Rs 1,753 crore so far, in which the Public Works Department has suffered a loss of Rs 888 crore, Jal Shakti Department has suffered a loss of Rs 618 crore and the Electricity Board has suffered a loss of Rs 139 crore.
Uttarakhand Flash Floods: Miraculous Escape For 2 Amid Cloudburst
Uttarkashi Flash Floods: Helpline Numbers
Watch: Latest Visuals From The Route To Uttarkashi
#WATCH | Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand | Latest visuals from the route to ground zero of Uttarkashi cloudburst. pic.twitter.com/4ZcX8SL3b1— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2025
NDTV Ground Report From Bhatwari, 50km From Dharali Village, Uttarkashi
A 30 meter portion of Gangotri National Highway collapsed in Uttarkashi's Bhatwari due to which the rescue team is unable to move forward.
Rescue teams have to reach Gharavi village, about 50 km away from Bhatwari however due to road collapse, they are not able to move forward. NDTV team walked overnight to reach Bhatwari but is not able to move forward.
Uttarakhand Flash Floods: Villages Swept Away After Cloudburst In Uttarkashi
A wave of floodwater swept through Uttarakhand's Dharali village on Tuesday afternoon, amid heavy rains, wiping out everything that came in its way.