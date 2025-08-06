Uttarakhand Flash Floods Live Updates: Four people have died and at least 50 are missing after a cloudburst struck Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday afternoon. This triggered a mudslide and flash floods in Dharali village, a home to several hotels, restaurants and homestays. Visuals of flash floods showed houses falling flat like a deck of cards and being swept away. Local residents could be heard crying for help.

The raging waters flowed down two different sides of the same hill, one towards Dharali and the other towards the village of Sukki, said state Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman.

A cloudburst triggered devastating flashfloods in the Harsil area of Uttarkashi district with nine Indian Army personnel reported missing from a camp there.

A red alert is still in place in Uttarkashi. The state has issued helpline numbers - 01374-222722, 7310913129, 7500737269, 0135-2710334, 2710335, 8218867005, 9058441404.

Here Are Live Updates On Uttarkashi Flash Floods: