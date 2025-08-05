4 Dead, 50 Missing After Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Uttarakhand

Four people died and many are feared missing after a major cloudburst struck a village in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, triggering a landslide and flash floods. The cloudburst took place in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river.

Horrifying visuals surfaced in which a strong stream of water can be seen flowing down from a hill towards the Tharali village in Uttarkashi, sweeping away many houses. Eyewitnesses posted videos on social media in which people can be heard screaming in panic.

The Uttarkashi police posted pictures of the destruction and urged people to maintain a safe distance from rivers. "In view of this incident, everyone should maintain a safe distance from the river. Ensure that you, children, and animals are kept at a safe distance from the river," they said.

उत्तरकाशी, हर्षिल क्षेत्र में खीर गाड़ का जलस्तर बढने से धराली में नुकसान होने की सूचना पर पुलिस, SDRF, आर्मी आदि आपदा दल मौके पर राहत एवं बचाव कार्य में जुटे हैं।



उक्त घटना को देखते हुए सभी नदी से उचित दूरी बनायें। स्वयं, बच्चों व मवेशियों को नदी से उचित दूरी पर ले जायें। pic.twitter.com/tAICzWQUzc — Uttarkashi Police Uttarakhand (@UttarkashiPol) August 5, 2025

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that relief teams are engaged in rescue operations.

"The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing. In this regard, I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety," he wrote in a post on X.

धराली (उत्तरकाशी) क्षेत्र में बादल फटने से हुए भारी नुकसान का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद एवं पीड़ादायक है। राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों के लिए SDRF, NDRF, जिला प्रशासन तथा अन्य संबंधित टीमें युद्ध स्तर पर जुटी हुई हैं।



इस सम्बन्ध में लगातार वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों से संपर्क में हूँ और स्थिति की गहन… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 5, 2025

Uttarakhand has been witnessing heavy, continuous rainfall this season, with major rivers, including the Ganga in Haridwar, remaining in spate. On Monday, two people died in rain-related incidents, and two shops were buried under boulders and debris falling from the hillside in Rudraprayag district.

Flood-like situation prevailed in Udham Singh Nagar district on Sunday as the level of the Levda river and the streams originating from it shot up, affecting families living on the Rampur-Nainital main road, Chakarpur, Lakhanpur, Muriya Pistor, and Barhaini villages.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the hilly state today. A 'yellow' alert has been issued for heavy rainfall throughout the week.