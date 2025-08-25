Soha Ali Khan On How Saif Ali Khan Introduced Kareena Kapoor Khan To Her: "He Said, 'My Girlfriend Is Two Years Younger Than You'"

Author and actor Soha Ali Khan recently launched her wellness podcast series All About Her. In a wide-ranging interview, the actor spoke about Bollywood superstar and her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Soha Ali Khan, 46, recounted about the time her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan, now 55, broke the news to her about dating Kareena Kapoor Khan, 44.

"I remember my brother calling me while we were shooting something, and said 'I wanted you to know that my girlfriend was two years younger than you' or something along those lines. I said, 'Okay, great'. That was my introduction.

"When you meet someone who is a superstar, you have certain preconceptions about how they might be and I'm not one of the people who really judges someone until you meet them. I've met enough people to understand that you need to meet people face to face before having an opinion of them. Okay, this is a very famous person. But I believe it takes time to truly understand someone," the Chhorii 2 actor told Zoom in an interview.

Soha Ali Khan said it took her and Kareena Kapoor Khan some time to build their relationship.

"I genuinely think that during our first few meetings, I didn't really get to know her; it required time. Building a relationship with certain individuals demands time, trust, and consistency. I felt that it took that time between Kareena and me. There have been several incidents that have occurred over the last 10 to 12 years that have brought us closer," she said.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan is popular for knowing everything about everyone in B-town, Soha Ali Khan said there is much more to her than just gossip.

"She is a source of the wealth of information, I have no idea how she does it. If I need to know something, I can reach out to her even at midnight, but she is also very good and protective of her sources. She will only tell what she is willing to share. But there is much more to her than gossip in terms of real wisdom. I hope that I never assumed that she was just a fountain of gossip," she added.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are 10 years apart and share two sons Taimur, eight, and Jeh, four.