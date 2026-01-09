Mahhi Vij Slams 5 Crore Alimony Allegations After Divorce With Jay Bhanushali: "Just For Likes And Comments"

Actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali officially announced their divorce on Sunday after months of speculation. The couple decided to part ways after 14 years of marriage. Mahhi has now shared her first vlog on YouTube, where she addresses the relentless speculation around her separation from Jay Bhanushali, the trolling, and the buzz around alleged alimony.

Addressing the alimony rumours, she said, "Right now, I am seeing a lot of people on Instagram. Don't act with half-knowledge. I'm reading things like 'Mahhi took 5 crore in alimony.' People are pulling out old videos just for likes and comments. It's so sad."

Speaking of her separation, Mahhi Vij said in her vlog, "Yes, I am separated from Jay. We are divorced, but we remain good friends. Hum log dono waise bane hain ki hum dono kaafi peaceful log hain. Hum logon ko drama, jhagde, ladai ya gandagi pasand nahi hai. Hum dono ne mutually decide kiya ki it's better hum log apne apne raaste jaaye. (We are both peaceful people. We don't like drama, fights, arguments, or negativity. We mutually decided that it's better for us to go our separate ways.)"

On being questioned about raising children after her divorce from Jay, Mahhi added, "I read a lot in the comment section, like 'Why did you adopt kids?' or 'Why did you give birth to a child?' Yaar, humara bank account nahi khaali hua hai. Hum bachchon ko dekh sakte hain. Aur aisa nahi hai ki Jay bhaag gaya, ya mere paas kuchh nahi hai. (Our bank account is not empty, you know. We can take care of our children. It's not like Jay ran away, or that I don't have anything.)"

Furthermore, she emphasised that their three children will continue with their lives as before. She highlighted how this divorce is a "great example" of how, when certain things don't work out, it need not end in dragging the other person to court.

She continued, "I feel my kids will feel proud of both Jay and me-that it's okay, Mum and Dad decided they didn't want to continue, but they did it respectfully."

"No one likes to go through a divorce. There's no drama here. People are saying it's become a joke in this industry. No, it hasn't become a joke in our industry. Divorces are happening outside, too. They're happening everywhere. At least we handled it in a nicer way," the actress concluded.

Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali's Divorce Post

On Sunday, Jay and Mahhi shared this note on social media: "Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other's backs. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values. For the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them.

"Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else. We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love, and kindness as we move forward. Mahhi Vij & Jay Bhanushali."

The couple married in 2011. In 2017, they adopted daughters Khushi and Rajveer. They welcomed their biological daughter Tara in 2019. On the work front, Mahhi made her TV comeback after nine years with Sehar Hone Ko Hai, while Jay hosted a dance reality show in 2024.

