"Mama, I Want This Car": Mahhi Vij Buys Mini Cooper, Fulfils Daughter's Wish

Mahhi Vij, a television actor, has recently added a swanky car to her garage. In a recent Instagram post, she gave her fans a glimpse of the BMW Mini Cooper that she purchased to kick-start 2026 on a high note. The BMW MINI Cooper S Convertible is priced from Rs 58.50 lakh (ex‑showroom) and can go up to around Rs 67–70 lakh on-road, depending on the city.

But Mahhi did not purchase a BMW Mini Cooper on a whim. There is a sweet story behind her ritzy purchase. Believe it or not, the actor bought this car as a gift for her daughter, Tara.

Mahhi Vij Buys A BMW Mini Cooper Worth Rs 60 Lakh

Sharing the story behind the purchase, Mahhi Vij took to Instagram to share, "When my daughter was just four years old, she saw a Mini Cooper and said, 'Mama, one day I want this car.' At that time, I couldn't afford it - and honestly, I wasn't even sure if I should give my child such a luxury. I kept thinking, 'Is this really necessary?'"

"But dreams don't come with age limits. Wishes don't come with price tags," she added.

"Today, I can afford it. And I realised something - this isn't about luxury at all. This is about her wish. This is about a memory she will carry in her heart forever. This is about a mother telling her daughter, 'Your dreams matter. And if I can, I will make them come true,'" the actor further wrote.

"So here I am, giving my little girl her favourite car - to spoil her, but to gift her a moment, a story, a memory that she will remember all her life. Our little drives together, our laughter, our time - this is priceless," Mahhi concluded the post.

BMW Mini Cooper Convertible Features

The BMW Mini Cooper Convertible is a head-turner - a sculpted body, luxury finish, and ultra-comfortable interiors. When the car is on the road, it screams luxury louder than the traffic noise.

It's a four-seater automobile featuring two doors, a 2‑litre turbo engine, a 215‑litre boot, and a 9.4‑inch OLED infotainment screen. The best part? It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 6.9-7.1 seconds and boasts a 15-18 second electric fabric roof.

Not to mention 'Hey Mini' - an intelligent personal assistant that offers voice control. Add a heated steering wheel and heated seats, and you have a car that will make everyone envious when you drive it.

Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali's Divorce

After 14 years of marriage, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced their divorce in the first week of January 2026. However, rumours about their separation were rife on the internet for quite some time. "There is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision," they noted in a social media post.

