Badshah Reveals Why He Wanted To "Leave Everything" And Move To Switzerland

Badshah's love for rare and expensive things is well-known among his peers and fans. In 2025, he made headlines for bringing home a Rs 12.45 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV. He was also the first Indian to collaborate with Maybach on a limited-edition eyewear line.

A month ago, he was spotted wearing a pink 'Barbie' Rolex worth Rs 9 crore. Only 10 such watches exist worldwide, and one of them belongs to football legend Lionel Messi. Now, in a recent interview with Curly Tales, the rapper has opened up about his long-hidden desire to pursue watchmaking.

Badshah Considered Moving To Switzerland To Learn Watchmaking

During the interview, Badshah revealed that he loves collecting rare items. He even owns over 500 pairs of sneakers, though he admits he hasn't worn more than half of them.

Speaking about his love for watches, the singer said, "I don't have a lot, about 10 to 15, but they are really rare and expensive. Also, because of the craftsmanship that has gone into making those watches is extremely fascinating."

"A few days ago, I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland to learn watchmaking. I was actually considering. You would be surprised to find out that certain watchmakers make 10 watches a year. All of them are mechanical watches, not quartz. So many have given their lives to making watches, this small thing on your wrist that takes so many man-hours to finish," he told the host.

Badhsha's Watch Collection

Badshah opened up about owning a handmade watch with 500-700 components - a testament to a near‑unbelievable level of craftsmanship.

Badshah owns rare, limited-edition timepieces that cost crores. Photo: Badshah/ Instagram

The singer shared, "There is a watch from a brand called Gruebel Frosey. It's called GMT Balancier Convexe. There are a lot of reasons why I love this. It's handmade and has around 500-700 components. It takes eight months to finish one watch."

For something that exquisite, you can estimate the price. Reports suggest it costs around $400,000 (Rs 3.6 crore). It features a terrestrial globe at the centre - a 3D miniature model of the Earth that rotates. The rare piece is also encrusted with sapphire crystals, and it tells local time, universal time, a second time zone, and differentiates between day and night.

Apart from this, Badshah also owns a Patek Philippe Nautilus, Richard Mille RM 53-01 Tourbillon Pablo Mac Donough, Hublot Big Bang Original Gold Ceramic, and Richard Mille RM 11-03 Automatic Flyback Chronograph.

