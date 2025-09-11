Badshah Makes History As First Indian Rapper At New York Fashion Week

Badshah, one of India's most popular rappers, has been making waves not just with his music but also with his presence on the global fashion stage.

Known for hits like DJ Waley Babu and Genda Phool, the rapper has been touring the US as part of his Unfinished Tour. But it's not just concerts keeping him busy – he is also set to step into the world of high fashion.

Badshah is reportedly set to attend the Alexander Wang showcase during New York Fashion Week. He will be the only Indian on the guest list and the first Indian rapper to be part of the event, marking a significant moment for both him and India's presence in global fashion.

Sources told Zoom, “Badshah, a true cultural phenomenon, is personally flying to New York amidst a packed tour, driven by his deep admiration for Alexander Wang's artistic genius. This collaboration is going to be a statement about breaking boundaries and the power of global connection – something both these artists truly champion."

Alexander Wang, the American designer who launched his eponymous label in 2005, is celebrated for blending streetwear with high fashion. His shows are known for their energy, immersive production and music that matches the city's pulse. Over the years, celebrities like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence, Kylie Jenner, Beyonce and Dua Lipa have worn his creations.

The rapper's New York Fashion Week appearance comes after he became the first Indian rapper to be featured at Paris Men's Fashion Week during Amiri's Spring-Summer 2026 show. He wore a black beaded Amiri blazer with matching flared trousers and carried an Amiri Hollywood tote with flowers. The star rocked black tassel crystal loafers and finished the look with a custom gold and diamond 'Om' pendant from Tyaani Jewellery.

Coming back to Badshah's Unfinished Tour, the rapper will be performing in Oakland, California on September 13, Kent, Washington on September 14, Garland, Texas on September 19, and Hoffman Estates, Illinois on September 20.