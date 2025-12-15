Advertisement
Dense Smog Blankets Delhi As Air Quality Remains 'Severe', Flight Ops Hit

Airlines have urged passengers to allow additional time while planning their journey to the airport as road traffic may be slower due to the toxic haze.

Read Time: 3 mins
The Delhi Airport issued an advisory for commuters.
  • Smog covered Delhi and nearby areas, with AQI at 456, indicating severe pollution
  • Visibility was reduced, causing flight disruptions
  • Delhi Airport and airlines warned of flight disruptions and advised passengers to check updates with airlines
New Delhi:

A dense blanket of smog continued to cover Delhi and its adjoining areas on Monday morning as the air quality remained in the 'severe' category, reducing visibility and disrupting flight operations. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 456 at 6 am, according to the data available on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website - making it the season's second-worst AQI.

It was 461 on Sunday - the second-worst air quality day on record.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Videos showed a thick layer of toxic air at Delhi's Akshardham, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 493.

More clips show poor visibility in many areas, including the Barapulla flyover - where AQI was recorded 433, and Barakhamba Road - where AQI was 474.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for dense smog today.

The visibility was reduced in the national capital due to the thick layer of toxic smog, with flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showing 110 departures and 37 arrivals delayed at Delhi Airport.

"Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers. For the latest flight updates, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused," it said in a post on X.

IndiGo also issued an advisory, alerting passengers to flight delays.

"Low visibility and fog over #Delhi will impact flight schedules. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request you to stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Be assured, our teams are here to assist you at every step and ensure support," it said.

In another post, the airline also urged passengers to allow additional time while planning their journey to the airport as road traffic may be slower due to the toxic haze. "Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and will keep you updated. As conditions improve, we will continue departures with safety at the forefront," it added.

Air India, in its advisory, said, "Poor visibility due to dense fog is impacting flight operations in Delhi and parts of Northern India."

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday had invoked the strictest measures (Stage IV) under its air pollution control plan, Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including a ban on all construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR after pollution levels rose sharply amid unfavourable meteorological conditions. Additionally, the Delhi government directed 50 per cent of staff in government and private offices to work from home, while all schools until Class 11 (except Class 10) were directed to conduct classes in hybrid mode - both physical and online.

Show full article

Delhi Air Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Delhi Weather
