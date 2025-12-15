NRI With Rs 100 Crore Net Worth Returns To India, Reflects On Post-Retirement Life: "Bliss And A Curse"

A man claimed on social media that he returned to India with a net worth of Rs 100 crore after a long, financially rewarding career in the US. In a reflective Reddit post, the NRI professional shared his mixed emotions about early financial freedom and his current life in India. He detailed his journey from a modest middle-class background to building significant wealth.

"Coming from a normal middle-class family, started at a services company, moved to core Tech, then to the US, invested and grew our portfolios and finally returned to India recently. The last few years have been phenomenal for our stock portfolio, and we are at $12m++/ INR 100Cr++ now - a number I never thought I would see," he wrote.

Now back in India and no longer working, he described the experience as both liberating and surprisingly challenging. While he enjoys the freedom, the lack of structure and social expectations have brought a sense of uncertainty. The man described his daily routine as centered around wellness and family, living in a nice gated community. He prioritises sports and gym for at least 3 hours, reading for a couple of hours, watching TV serials, and spending quality time with kids and spouse.

He admitted that there are days when he just spends time within the gated community, avoiding the outside world. With access to various services like cooks, maids, and coaches available at his fingertips, daily life has become effortless and comfortable.

Before settling into his current routine, the man spent his time binge-watching classic TV shows and movies, replaying favourite video games, and travelling extensively across Asia and Europe. He went on long biking and hiking trips, often choosing to disconnect from the world for days at a time, embracing a slower pace of life.

However, the comfort of his current lifestyle has also brought an unexpected sense of emptiness. Despite this, the thought of returning to the demands of a tech job remains unappealing to him.

"Nowadays I do get bored sometimes - but then I cannot imagine grinding at a tech company. I still need to figure out what to do with my life, but then in the larger scheme of things I wonder if really does matter - the happiness I get spending time with my family and myself - I am okay to trade off for any promotions and titles," he added.

See the post here:

His post, shared in the r/FatFIREIndia subreddit, sparked curiosity and debate, with many users intrigued by his success and the psychological impact of early retirement.

One user wrote, "The bored part comes quickly . Sometimes i think work is almost daycare for adults when you have achieved everything else."

Another commented, "Congrats on reaching FI and becoming retired. Two cents - pick up something you think you care about, don't worry about changing the world or even making impact. Learn it, do it, get better at it, and write about it, put it out there. Focus on the process, if someone is interested and want to learn they will naturally gravitate towards you. If nothing, you get to do what you think you like, and actually like it."

A third said, "Congrats OP! I'm getting there too, just like you returned from the US recently, and knowing that one can retire early at least without a financial burden is such a blessing to be had, especially given the tech scene at the moment. One thing I'm really thinking about is to cultivate hobbies that I can take forward in my retirement, badminton, chess, learning to sing, teaching at a school, mentoring, all these are something I'd like to pursue. Wish you the best luck in life going forward. "