Who Is Ahmed Al Ahmed, The Heroic Bystander Who Disarmed Sydney Shooter

Australians on Sunday praised a man described as a "hero" after his quick thinking during a mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach, the deadliest attack in the country in years. Footage shared widely on social media showed the unarmed man tackling one of the gunmen as shots were being fired at civilians, a move believed to have saved many lives.

The 15-second video shows the man hiding behind parked cars before running towards the gunman from behind. He grabs him by the neck, pulls away his rifle and forces him to the ground, before pointing the weapon back at him.

Local outlet 7News identified the man as 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed, a fruit seller. The report said he suffered two gunshot wounds during the attack.

After Brown University, massive shooting was seen during the festival of Hanukkah on the Jewish people at Bondi Beach in Sydney Australia



Seen here is a brave man single handedly taking down on the shooter



Incredible pic.twitter.com/DfoFzVKYjv — Dennis jacob (@12431djm) December 14, 2025

7News spoke to a man named Mustapha, who said he was Ahmed's cousin.

"He's in hospital and we don't know exactly what's going on inside," he said.

"We do hope he will be fine. He's a hero 100 per cent," he added.

Ahmed was due to undergo surgery later that night. He reportedly had no experience with guns and was simply walking past the area when he decided to step in.

Online, he was widely praised for his bravery and fast reaction. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also described him as a "hero".

Police said at least 11 people were killed in the shooting, which targeted the Jewish community during a Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach. Twenty-nine people were taken to hospital, including a child.

Police confirmed there were two known suspects. One is dead, while the other is in a life-threatening condition in hospital. Officers also said they secured and removed explosive devices found inside a nearby vehicle.

New South Wales Police said the attack happened as hundreds gathered to mark the first day of Hanukkah and has been declared a terrorist incident. The victims include an Israeli citizen, according to Israel's foreign ministry.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the national security committee was convened urgently following the attack.

“There has been a devastating terrorist incident at Bondi at the Hanukkah by the sea celebration. This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith, an act of evil, anti-Semitism, terrorism that has struck the heart of our nation,” he said.

“An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian and every Australian. There is no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation. Let me be clear we will eradicate it,” he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Australia's government of contributing to rising antisemitism before the attack.

"Three months ago I wrote to the Australian prime minister that your policy is pouring oil on the fire of antisemitism," he said, referring to a letter sent to Anthony Albanese in August after Canberra announced it would recognise Palestinian statehood.

"Antisemitism is a cancer that spreads when leaders are silent and do not act," Netanyahu added during a televised address at an event in southern Israel.