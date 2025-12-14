Hardworking, Trusted, Future-Ready: Who Is BJP Working President Nitin Nabin

Nitin Nabin's appointment as the Bharatiya Janata Party's national working president signals the party's renewed emphasis on organisational strength and generational transition ahead of key electoral battles.

Within the BJP, Nabin is described by those who have worked closely with him as "hardworking", "politically curious" and a thorough organisational party worker. He is also seen as grounded, accessible and a man of "samanvay" or coordination.

At 45, Nabin is the youngest BJP working president, a choice that fits into the party's broader push to elevate younger leaders to positions of responsibility. The move comes at a time when the BJP has been visibly promoting a new generation of leaders -- including the recent appointment of Harsh Sanghavi as deputy chief minister of Gujarat.

Despite his age, Nabin brings nearly two decades of organisational experience, having risen from the party's youth wing in Bihar to handling key election responsibilities.

His political roots run deep, with his father, a former Jan Sangh member, having served as a long-time legislator.

Three factors are said to have weighed in his favour. The first -- his grasp of the party's organisation and ground level election work. Second -- his alignment with the leadership's way of functioning. Third -- his ability to deliver on difficult political assignments.

It was Union Home Minister Amit Shah who first recognised his work in Chhattisgarh and later made him an important part of the BJP's Delhi campaign, which helped the party end an electoral drought of nearly three decades in the capital earlier this year.

According to a party source, Nabin "understands the leadership's way of working and will not cross the line, but at the same time will work to his best abilities".

Another source said he "travels well and takes everyone along, especially seniors".

Party leaders also point out that he comes from the Kayastha community, an upper caste group that is often viewed as politically neutral and not in direct conflict with other communities.

His role in Bihar further consolidated his position within the party. During the campaign, the Home Minister's visit to his Patna residence was seen as an acknowledgement of his organisational work.

Nabin was entrusted with mobilising the Jeevika didi network, a task that, according to sources, he handled successfully. He was also involved in key NDA coordination meetings that showcased alliance unity on the ground.

Party insiders say Nabin's organisational skills were particularly visible during the Chhattisgarh campaign, where he served as election co-in-charge along with Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

A source said he spent "at least four days a week in the state at least a year-and-half before polls", laying the groundwork for the BJP's campaign against former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, who was seen as a formidable opponent.

A five-time MLA at 45 and a minister who has handled important portfolios, Nabin brings political experience and administrative acumen to the new role. He is also the first BJP working president from Bihar and eastern India, underlining the party's effort to broaden regional representation at the top. His appointment as president is likely to be ratified by the national executive of the party early next year.

Even on the morning of his appointment, Nabin was reportedly unaware of the decision and was attending a felicitation programme for BJP workers following the party's recent victory.

For the BJP, his elevation is being projected as both a message to the cadre and a statement of intent, contrasting its generational shift with the Congress, which continues to be led by 84-year-old Mallikarjun Kharge.