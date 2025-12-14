2 Killed, 8 Injured In Shooting During Final Exams At Brown University In US

At least two people were killed and eight others were injured after a shooter dressed in black opened fire at Brown University, Rhode Island, United States, on Saturday, authorities said. The shooting happened as students were appearing for final exams in the university. The suspect is yet to be caught. Police officers were hunting through campus buildings and sifting through trash cans more than three hours after the shooting erupted, the news agency Associated Press reported.

According to Deputy Chief of Police Timothy O'Hara, the suspect was a male in dark clothing who was last seen leaving an engineering building where the attack happened. Meanwhile, Mayor Brett Smiley said a shelter-in-place was in effect for the area and encouraged people living near the campus to stay inside and not to return home until it is lifted.

BrownUAlert: 8th Update, The Brown campus continues to be in lockdown, and it is imperative that all members of our community remain sheltered in place. This means keeping all doors locked and ensuring no movement across campus. The law enforcement response remains ongoing.… — Brown University (@BrownUniversity) December 14, 2025

Mayor Smiley said that the authorities had all available resources to find the suspect. He added that the eight injured people were in critical but stable condition. The mayor refused to comment on whether the victims were students.

"I'm Just In Here Shaking"

Saturday's shooting occurred in the Barus & Holley building that houses the School of Engineering and the physics department. Engineering design exams were underway when the suspect opened fire.

A student was working on a project in his dorm directly across the street from the building when he heard sirens outside and received a text about an active shooter. "I'm just in here shaking," the student told the Associated Press.

Another student, who was a bit far away from the crime scene, said that students in a lab near the Barus & Holley building hid under desks and turned off the lights after they received the alert about the shooting.

"Pray For The Victims": Trump

President Donald Trump was briefed about the shooting. In brief remarks at the White House, Trump said, "All we can do right now is pray for the victims."

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, "I have been briefed on the shooting that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island. The FBI is on the scene." The president earlier said that the suspect was in custody but later said he was not, citing the university police.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance said in a post on X, "Terrible news out of Rhode Island this evening. We're all monitoring the situation, and the FBI stands ready to do anything to help. We're all thinking of and praying for the victims tonight."

(With inputs from agencies)