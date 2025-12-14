Video: Buses, Cars Damaged In Vehicle Pile-Ups In Haryana Due To Dense Fog

Multiple vehicles, including buses, trucks, and cars, collided in two separate incidents in Haryana early Sunday, causing a massive pile-up, as the state has been experiencing dense fog for the last few days. In Hisar, two state roadway buses collided with other vehicles at Dhiktana Moda on National Highway 52 at around 8 am. The pile-up of vehicles occurred after a Kaithal roadways bus collided with a dumper truck. Another bus following these two vehicles collided, following which a car and then a motorcycle also joined the pile-up.

Hundreds of people who were involved in the accident fortunately did not suffer any injuries except the motorcycle rider, who was admitted to a hospital.

Another major accident was reported in Rewari on National Highway 352, after around three to four buses collided violently due to low visibility. Those injured were admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Buses, Cars, Damaged In Vehicle Pile-Ups in Haryana Amid Dense Fog pic.twitter.com/KltTDyrDqe — NDTV (@ndtv) December 14, 2025

Haryana has been experiencing a severe cold wave for the past few days, with temperatures hovering in the 4-6 degrees Celsius range across most districts.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a cold wave alert for the state. The IMD warned of hazardous road conditions and advised commuters to exercise caution, use low-beam headlights, and maintain safe distances while driving through fog-affected areas.

A day back, more than a dozen vehicles, including cars and trucks, collided on the Noida Expressway amid the dense fog in the Delhi-NCR region.

The accident took place on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, or the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway, a 135 km long, six-lane-wide expressway passing through Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from Amit Kaushik in Haryana)