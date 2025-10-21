"No One's Morale Was Shattered": Haryana Top Cop On Police Officers' Suicide

Reacting to the deaths of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar and ASI Sandeep, Haryana DGP OP Singh on Tuesday highlighted the gap between social media narratives and reality. "There are two worlds these days: social media and the real world. No one's morale was shattered, nothing happened," he said, reaffirming the police force's steadfast commitment.

The DGP's remarks came following the death of Rohtak ASI Sandeep Lathar, who reportedly took his own life after accusing the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar and his family of corruption.

Speaking to reporters, DGP Singh said, "There are two worlds these days: social media and the real world. There is no problem in the real world. Whatever was happening was happening on social media. I'm deeply saddened that two of our colleagues who had been with us for 20-25 years and served the country, the people. We are the police force and our fight continues... Do we have the option to just sit back and be disheartened? No one's morale was shattered, nothing happened. There's the world of social media, and they keep scaring people... The more you watch, the more eyeballs they get, the more money America gets..."

Earlier Singh, expressed grief over the loss of two Police Officers lives and said, the force was distressed by it. He added, "We are seriously thinking about what to do so that such a situation doesn't arise again."

"We want to strengthen the Officers' Wives' Association. Our work is limited not just to the officers but extends to their families so that a situation does not arise where one takes their own life," he stated.

The Director General of Haryana Police also emphasized the importance of remembering police jawans and veterans. He notes with satisfaction that no police personnel lost their lives between 1967 and 1977, and aims to maintain this record. The police force is updating with technology to enhance efficiency.

He said, "The priority is to ensure capable and experienced officers manage their areas effectively, maintaining order during public gatherings and strengthening the supply chain to jails for criminals. With the Diwali festival approaching, precautionary measures are being taken."

He said that, "The recent suicides of two colleagues have prompted serious consideration of strengthening the Officer Wife Association to improve the living environment and family atmosphere for police personnel, aiming to prevent such incidents and ensure mental stability to face challenges. Policing is a work of facing challenges."

IPS Om Parkash Singh was assigned the additional charge of Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana after DGP Shatrujeet Kapur was placed on leave following allegations surrounding the death of IPS Y Puran Kumar.

Earlier, Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, died allegedly by suicide at his official residence in Sector 24, Chandigarh, on October 7. In another tragic incident on Tuesday another officer, identified as ASI Sandeep, was found under suspicious circumstances near an agricultural field in the Ladhot village of Rohtak.

