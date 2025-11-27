Gurugram Thar Owner Sends Legal Notice To Haryana Top Cop Over "Crazy" Remark

Haryana Director General of Police, OP Singh, who thinks Thar owners are crazy, has received a legal notice from one such Thar owner from Gurugram, seeking a public apology over his remarks.

Sarvo Miter, a resident of Sector 102 in Gurugram, sent a legal notice to the DGP through his counsel, asking for an unconditional written apology and retract his remark about Thar owners within 15 days. Failure to do so, according to the legal notice, will result in Haryana's top cop facing a defamation charge.

What Did DGP Say On Thar Owners

During a press conference earlier this month, on November 8, Haryana's DGP was explaining the process cops follow while checking out vehicles. The top cop revealed that they don't stop all vehicles for checking but cannot ignore a Thar.

"If it's a Thar, how can we let it go? Or if it's a Bullet motorcycle... all rogue elements use these two. The choice of vehicle reflects your mindset. People who drive Thars perform stunts on the road. The son of an assistant commissioner of police ran over someone while driving a Thar. He wants his son freed, and we asked him whose name the car is registered in. It's in his name, so he is the rogue element," Singh said in Hindi.

The DGP further said that Thar owners often indulge in mischief. The remarks probably came in the backdrop of rising instances of Thars being used for stunts and being involved in several road accidents.

Turning to a fellow policeman, he continued: "If we make a list of cops, how many will have a Thar? And whoever has it, he must be crazy ('dimaag ghuma hua hoga uska')... It's a statement. The Thar is not a car, it's a statement which says, 'this is how I am'. Okay then, suffer. You can't have it both ways. You can't indulge in hooliganism and then expect not to get caught," he said.

Thar Owner Alleges Reputational Damage, Sends Legal Notice

Sarvo Miter, who purchased a Thar in January 2023 for over Rs 30 lakh, has now issued a legal notice to the top cop. According to the legal notice, Miter purchased the SUV because of its strong build quality, safety features, and reliable performance which met his requirement for a dependable vehicle for daily travel.

The notice said that the DGP's comment had "no factual basis or justification" and was made in a mocking and insulting tone toward all Thar owners, including the complainant.

"As the Director General of Police, Haryana, your words carry significant authority and influence, thereby causing grave and amplified damage to my client's reputation," the notice said.

The DGP's statement, which went viral, allegedly resulted in "extensive reputational damage and public ridicule" for Thar owners.

The complainant was confronted by relatives, friends, neighbours, and guests after the remark, leading to mental stress, loss of dignity, and damage to his personal and social reputation, the lawyer claimed.

When Gul Panag Came In Support Of Thar And Bullet Enthusiasts

Soon after the DGP's comments, actor Gul Panag, who also drives a Thar and rides a Royal Enfield, came out in support of fellow automotive enthusiasts.

"Anecdotal generalisations don't help strengthen road safety. Thar and Bullet are iconic Indian brands admired for their capability and style, and disparaging them serves no purpose," Panag wrote in a post on Instagram.

"As someone who drives a Thar and rides a Bullet, I'm not slighted, I've never believed in judging a book by its cover. What truly makes laws effective is not stereotyping citizens, but ensuring a law-enforcement mechanism that inspires both respect for the law and a healthy fear of consequences. That is where our focus should be," she added.