Where Is Imran Khan? Sisters Ask To Meet Jailed Ex-Pak PM Amid Death Rumours

Amid rumours claiming former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan died in jail, his three sisters have claimed that they were "brutally assaulted" by police for demanding a meeting with the jailed leader. Khan's sisters -- Noreen Khan, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan – have claimed police assaulted them, along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters, when they gathered outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail this week, demanding that authorities allow them to meet the former PM.

Khan has been lodged in Adiala Jail since 2023. Khan's sisters have alleged that they have not been allowed to meet their brother in more than three weeks.

#BREAKING: Midnight Protest by Imran Khan's sister and PTI supporters outside Adiala Jail. Imran Khan hasn't been allowed to meet any family member since last more than three weeks. Anger raging across Pakistan against Asim Munir and Pakistani establishment in Rawalpindi. pic.twitter.com/sH0ujS07wv — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 25, 2025

Khan's PTI said his sisters and supporters were sitting outside the jail when police personnel "pounced on them" and "brutally assaulted" them for what they said was "their crime of seeking a meeting with Imran Khan". The party has also called for an impartial probe into the "brutal" police assault on Khan's sisters and supporters outside the Adiala Jail.

What His Sisters Said

In a letter to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar, Khan's sisters said the violence was "brutal and orchestrated and carried out by policemen without provocation."

"We peacefully protested over concerns for his health condition. We neither blocked roads nor obstructed public movement, nor engaged in any unlawful conduct. Yet, without warning or provocation, the streetlights in the area were abruptly switched off, deliberately casting the scene into darkness. What followed was a brutal and orchestrated assault by Punjab police personnel," Noreen Niazi said.

"At the age of 71, I was seized by my hair, thrown violently to the ground, and dragged across the road, sustaining visible injuries," she lambasted.

She said that other women present outside the jail were slapped and dragged.

"Police's conduct was part of a broader and troubling pattern of indiscriminate force used against peacefully protesting citizens over three years, reflecting a troubling impunity.

"Police's conduct was not wholly criminal, illegal, morally reprehensible, and in direct contradiction to the foundational duties of any law enforcement agency in a democratic society," she said.

Khan's sisters demanded that the IGP Punjab immediately initiate proceedings against all police personnel involved in this brutal assault.

Imran Khan's Imprisonment

Khan, the patron-in-chief of PTI, has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases. The government has placed an undeclared ban on the meetings for over one month, even as fake reports of his death have been circulating on social media.

Khan is in complete isolation and solitary confinement, according to PTI.

A lawyer associated with his legal team told the media that even books, essential items, and access to his lawyers are being blocked. “The law of the jungle prevails here, where only the beast who rules has rights. No one else has any rights," said Khalid Yousaf Chaudry.

Even Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was not allowed to meet Khan. Afridi made seven consecutive attempts to see him in jail, but he was denied by the jail authorities, whom Khan claims were controlled by an army officer.