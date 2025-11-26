Is Bullet Coffee Really Beneficial For Your Health? Expert Answers

There are several health trends that take over the internet from time to time, one of them is bullet coffee. Also known as bulletproof coffee, this is a beverage that people can't seem to get enough of. It claims to help in weight loss, improve digestion, reduce inflammation and boost energy levels, among others. While these benefits sound great, read on as expert shares if bulletproof coffee really benefits your health.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Kanchan Khurana, Senior Clinical Nutritionist at Fortis Hospital, Greater Noida, said that bulletproof coffee "is popular among people following ketogenic diets or intermittent fasting because it provides sustained energy without sugar spikes, and can act as a breakfast replacement. The drink is meant to give long-lasting energy and promote fat-burning, particularly when consumed on an empty stomach."

What Exactly Is Bulletproof Coffee?

Bullet coffee is a beverage made by blending black coffee with healthy fats like ghee or unsalted butter, often along with MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil or coconut oil. The combination of caffeine from the coffee and healthy fats from the butter and MCT oil offers a longer-lasting energy boost without the typical drop in blood sugar levels.

Does Bulletproof Coffee Really Benefit One's Health?

Studies suggest that bulletproof coffee can offer certain health benefits when consumed in the right way and as part of a balanced right. It may help with weight management by promoting feelings of fullness and increasing metabolism, primarily due to its high-fat content and the presence of MCT oil, which can help in calorie burning.

Also, the healthy fats in bulletproof coffee provide sustained energy and mental clarity, reduce snacking urges, and help in digestion by improving gut health. Dr Khurana said, "MCT oil produces ketones that the brain can use for steady energy. It may help reduce appetite and support intermittent fasting by keeping you full for hours, and for those on ketogenic diets, it can increase ketone levels and promote fat metabolism. Ghee, one of the common ingredients, also contains butyrate, which supports gut health. Overall, the beverage can be useful for people looking for sustained energy in the morning without relying on sugar or carbs."

Side Effects Of Bulletproof Coffee

Bullet coffee also has potential drawbacks. It is high in calories, often ranging from 200 to 400 per cup, which can lead to weight gain if consumed alongside a regular breakfast. Dr Khurana said, "The high saturated fat content may raise LDL cholesterol in some individuals, potentially affecting heart health." Some people might also experience digestive issues such as cramping, loose stools, or nausea may occur, especially when consuming with MCT oil. Additionally, if you replace it with your daily breakfast, you will miss out on nutrients like protein, fibre and essential vitamins.

Who Should Avoid Bulletproof Coffee?

Dr Khurana said that bulletproof coffee is not suitable for everyone. People with high cholesterol, heart disease, or fatty liver should avoid it due to its saturated fat content. "Diabetics who are not on a low-carb or keto diet may experience unstable blood sugar if they skip a balanced breakfast. It is also not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women, individuals with gastric issues or acidity, or those trying to lose weight without following a low-carb approach."

Best Way To Drink Bulletproof Coffee For Results

For best results, bullet coffee should be consumed in the morning on an empty stomach, in moderate amounts (start small with MCT oil and ghee), and ideally without any sugar or carbs. Blending it until frothy can help improve its texture and make it more enjoyable. While it can be useful for energy and fat metabolism, it should not replace a balanced meal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.