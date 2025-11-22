Why Indians Crave Sugar After Meals? Nutritionist Pooja Makhija Explains The Reason

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija, in a podcast, discussed many core aspects of everyday nutrition that are often overlooked. These included sugar cravings, breakfast habits, hydration and the value of a traditional Indian meal among other topics. Her insights cut through popular diet myths and emphasised how daily choices can have a significant impact on health. Among the habits that quietly harm health, Makhija highlighted the growing dependence on sugar. She said, “Sugar is eight times more addictive than cocaine,” yet most people remain unaware of how badly it affects them. She said people shun cocaine because they know it is harmful, yet sugar is often excused just because it satisfies a sweet tooth. The first signs often appear as irritability, fluctuating energy, disrupted sleep and unexplained weight gain.

According to her, the familiar post-meal or late-afternoon urge for something sweet has a deeper cause. It is often not a behavioural habit, but the body signalling protein deficiency. When the body does not receive adequate nutrition, it creates a false craving for sugar to compensate, pushing people into a cycle of dependence.

Makhija also highlighted the risks of skipping breakfast. She said that avoiding the first meal of the day does far more than trigger hunger pangs. It increases the likelihood of developing belly fat and even turning obese. She explained that prolonged morning fasting disrupts the body's metabolic rhythm, leading to overeating, erratic cravings and impaired energy regulation.

Hydration was another topic she addressed. While most households rely on filtered water, Makhija said modern filtration systems often remove not just impurities but essential minerals. This, she explained, may weaken hydration levels over time. Her simple solution is to add a small pinch of rock salt to restore natural electrolytes instantly and improve absorption.

She also highlighted the importance of salt. She cited the example of saline, stating that it contains around 9,000 milligrams of sodium. Saline is administered because sodium helps regulate blood pressure. Since the body requires sodium for many vital functions, it is not the culprit, she said. Rather, salt was demonised to allow sugar to take the spotlight. Her point was not to encourage overconsumption, but to challenge misconceptions surrounding salt.

Highlighting food culture, Makhija said the traditional Indian thali remains one of the most nutritionally balanced plates in the world, yet it is undervalued in the race towards Western diet trends.

She also pointed out that daily lifestyle choices affect sleep in ways many underestimate. Alcohol, she said, produces “fake sleep.” It may knock a person out, but the body fails to enter restorative sleep cycles, leading to irritability and poor recovery the next day.

Makhija further reminded listeners that during emotionally challenging phases such as breakups, burnout or crises, people tend to eat poorly. This, she warned, can worsen both mental and physical health. Eating consciously during these periods, she emphasised, is not optional, but essential.

Here's the podcast.

Overall, Pooja Makhija emphasised that mindful choices around food, hydration and daily habits can impact health. She challenged common diet myths and highlighted the importance of conscious eating and balanced nutrition